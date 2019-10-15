MORE: First look: Iowa | Gold and Black Radio podcast: Iowa | Plummer, Bell honored by Big Ten | Brohm Monday presser: Iowa talk and Rondale Moore update | Roundtable: The Maryland win | Data Driven: Iowa | Number Crunching: Week 8



The offensive line has been a work-in-progress throughout the first half of the season.

Purdue has started eight different linemen through the first six games: Grant Hermanns, Alex Criddle, Mark Stickford, Viktor Beach, Sam Garvin, Matt McCann, Will Bramel and Eric Miller.

Hermanns, a junior left tackle, is the only lineman who has started at the same position all season. Three different players have started at right guard: McCann, Stickford and Bramel. Two of the eight starters have been redshirt freshmen: Bramel and Miller.

Get the picture?

But the unit showed some life in last week’s 40-14 victory vs. Maryland. The Boilermakers ran for a season-high 127 yards behind a line that had three new starters: Stickford (left guard); Garvin (center); Miller (right tackle). Still, Purdue ranks second-to-last in the nation in rushing (63.5 ypg). The 2.2 yards per carry also is second-to-last in America. Regardless, perhaps Purdue (2-4 overall; 1-2 Big Ten) has found a working fivesome moving forward as it plays at Iowa (4-2 overall; 1-2 Big Ten) on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

“It was a different opponent,” said offensive line coach Dale Williams of playing Maryland and not Penn State. “It was at home. So that helps with the crowd noise being in our favor. … We did a couple of different things for the kids to be more successful and change it up and create a little more competition."

Seeing Stickford and Miller in the starting lineup wasn’t a shock. But the rise of Garvin has been unexpected. He began his career at Indiana in 2017 as a walk-on before transferring to Purdue for the 2018 season. Jeff Brohm tried to woo the Fishers, Ind., native (Hamilton Southeastern High) to West Lafayette when he got the job prior to the 2017 season. But, Brohm failed. What happened?

“I think he was so entrenched with IU at the time, they had recruited him, a lot of friends and buddies going there, and he maybe knew things and he felt more comfortable with that, is what I was told,” said Brohm.

But Purdue eventually got its man, as Garvin joined the Boilermakers as a walk-on in 2018. He sat out last year. Now, he looks like a key cog up front as the second half of the season opens. And he's happy he ditched the Crimson and Cream for Black and Gold.

“I really didn't feel at home (at Indiana),” said Garvin. "I have great respect for Coach (Tom) Allen and what he does there. It was really just a personal decision. Things worked out and I ended up here.

“I grew up a Purdue fan. Once everything kinda settled in, I had the opportunity to play here. I turned it down (at first) and luckily I had the chance to come back here. Glad it all worked out.”

The 6-3, 295-pound Garvin turned some heads in his Purdue debut last week. The redshirt sophomore will start again on Saturday at Iowa, as Brohm announced on Monday sophomore Viktor Beach will miss a second game in succession with an injury.

“Garvin is a tough kid,” said Williams. “He wants to play, he has a burning desire to do it and he wants to succeed.”

Brohm was equally as impressed.

“Sam, for a guy who hasn't been here very good, give him a lot of credit,” said Brohm. “He came in, he executed, he made the calls, he snapped the ball well, and he did a good job."

Story continues below video