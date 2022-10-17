To learn more about University Book Store click here

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Never a dull moment, Braden Smith and more - GoldandBlack.com Five Factors: Purdue-Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com First look: Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com Data Driven: Purdue-Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com Ten observations: Purdue-Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com Grading the Boilermakers: Purdue-Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com Bowl projections - CBSSports.com The 3-2-1: Purdue's win over Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com The Final Word: Purdue's win over Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com Purdue football at Wisconsin: 1st and 10 - JCOnline.com

Big Runs Lead Purdue to Win Over Nebraska - PurdueSports.com GoldandBlack.com game day thread: Purdue-Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com 'Our guys have guts': Confidence grows as Purdue football pulls out another close win - JCOnline.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Springboard Sweep Highlights Final Day at Mizzou - PurdueSports.com Purdue Races at Weis-Crockett Invite - PurdueSports.com Terrapins Sweep #9 Boilermakers - PurdueSports.com Purdue Retains Golden Boot Trophy for Eighth Straight Year - PurdueSports.com Labrador Reaches ITA Regional Quarters - PurdueSports.com

Purdue volleyball: Swept at home - Exponent.com OPINION: Trustees continue to act in secret - Exponent.com #9 Purdue Outlasts Indiana, 3-2 - PurdueSports.com

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Trevor Foy (1990) Football, Football

