{{ timeAgo('2020-10-21 06:04:37 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 10.21.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ready or not, Brian Brohm will call plays for first time Saturday vs. Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Opponent View: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Petras prepared for first start - HawkeyeReport.com

Kirk Ferentz Q&A - HawkeyeReport.com

Tracy plans to take a knee during national anthem - HawkeyeReport.com

Coy Cronk finds new home at Iowa - HawkeyeReport.com

Big Ten, Purdue athletics daily COVID-19 testing | 'Everybody is comfortable with it' - JCOnline.com

Iowa Two Deep Dive - HawkeyeReport.com

Brian Brohm ready 'to take on the challenge' as Purdue's acting head coach against Iowa - JCOnline.com

Forde-Yard Dash: The Big Ten is back - SI.com

College football bowl projections - CBSSports.com

Indiana, Purdue ban tailgating for 2020 - WRTV.com

With Big Ten returning, college football still faces more of the unknown - ESPN.com

Big Ten West college football season preview - ESPN.com

Experts make their 2020 Big Ten predictions - TheAthletic.com

Big Ten teams ready for a new normal without fans - SI.com

Penn State RB Journey Brown could miss 2020 season due to medical condition - Yahoo.com

Iowa recruit decommits amid racial allegations - Yahoo.com

Michigan State's Luke Fulton, Charles Willekes suspended after assault charges - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue basketball's offense - GoldandBlack.com

If Wichita State fires Gregg Marshall, who would the Shockers hire to replace him? - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Protect Purdue spends thousands on marketing, divides student opinion - PurdueExponent.com

Students, professors voice concerns with online exam proctoring - PurdueExponent.com

Student senate works toward Pass/Not Pass, days off for students - PurdueExponent.com

Bell Tower 25th Birthday - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Allen Hager (1930) Lineman/Asst. Coach, Football

Bob Holmes (1945) Defensive End, Football

Don Webster (1948) Defensive Back, Football

Fred Snapp (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jim Richmond (1964) Offensive Tackle, Football

Everette Stephens (1966) Guard, Men's Basketball

Mark Payne (1972) Offensive Line, Football

Tario Fuller (1996) Running Back, Football

Jack Plummer (1999) Quarterback, Football

