Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Ready or not, Brian Brohm will call plays for first time Saturday vs. Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Opponent View: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Petras prepared for first start - HawkeyeReport.com

Kirk Ferentz Q&A - HawkeyeReport.com

Tracy plans to take a knee during national anthem - HawkeyeReport.com

Coy Cronk finds new home at Iowa - HawkeyeReport.com

Big Ten, Purdue athletics daily COVID-19 testing | 'Everybody is comfortable with it' - JCOnline.com

Iowa Two Deep Dive - HawkeyeReport.com

Brian Brohm ready 'to take on the challenge' as Purdue's acting head coach against Iowa - JCOnline.com

Forde-Yard Dash: The Big Ten is back - SI.com

College football bowl projections - CBSSports.com

Indiana, Purdue ban tailgating for 2020 - WRTV.com

With Big Ten returning, college football still faces more of the unknown - ESPN.com

Big Ten West college football season preview - ESPN.com

Experts make their 2020 Big Ten predictions - TheAthletic.com

Big Ten teams ready for a new normal without fans - SI.com

Penn State RB Journey Brown could miss 2020 season due to medical condition - Yahoo.com

Iowa recruit decommits amid racial allegations - Yahoo.com

Michigan State's Luke Fulton, Charles Willekes suspended after assault charges - ESPN.com