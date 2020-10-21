University Book Store Headlines: 10.21.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ready or not, Brian Brohm will call plays for first time Saturday vs. Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Opponent View: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Petras prepared for first start - HawkeyeReport.com
Kirk Ferentz Q&A - HawkeyeReport.com
Tracy plans to take a knee during national anthem - HawkeyeReport.com
Coy Cronk finds new home at Iowa - HawkeyeReport.com
Big Ten, Purdue athletics daily COVID-19 testing | 'Everybody is comfortable with it' - JCOnline.com
Iowa Two Deep Dive - HawkeyeReport.com
Brian Brohm ready 'to take on the challenge' as Purdue's acting head coach against Iowa - JCOnline.com
Forde-Yard Dash: The Big Ten is back - SI.com
College football bowl projections - CBSSports.com
Indiana, Purdue ban tailgating for 2020 - WRTV.com
With Big Ten returning, college football still faces more of the unknown - ESPN.com
Big Ten West college football season preview - ESPN.com
Experts make their 2020 Big Ten predictions - TheAthletic.com
Big Ten teams ready for a new normal without fans - SI.com
Penn State RB Journey Brown could miss 2020 season due to medical condition - Yahoo.com
Iowa recruit decommits amid racial allegations - Yahoo.com
Michigan State's Luke Fulton, Charles Willekes suspended after assault charges - ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue basketball's offense - GoldandBlack.com
If Wichita State fires Gregg Marshall, who would the Shockers hire to replace him? - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Protect Purdue spends thousands on marketing, divides student opinion - PurdueExponent.com
Students, professors voice concerns with online exam proctoring - PurdueExponent.com
Student senate works toward Pass/Not Pass, days off for students - PurdueExponent.com
Bell Tower 25th Birthday - PurdueExponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Allen Hager (1930) Lineman/Asst. Coach, Football
Bob Holmes (1945) Defensive End, Football
Don Webster (1948) Defensive Back, Football
Fred Snapp (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jim Richmond (1964) Offensive Tackle, Football
Everette Stephens (1966) Guard, Men's Basketball
Mark Payne (1972) Offensive Line, Football
Tario Fuller (1996) Running Back, Football
Jack Plummer (1999) Quarterback, Football
