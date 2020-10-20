Brian Brohm is jumping right into the deep end on Saturday when he will call plays for the first time in his career.

The 35-year-old co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach was appointed as the man in charge by older brother Jeff Brohm, who will miss Purdue's season opener vs. Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET) in Ross-Ade Stadium after contracting COVID-19. Jeff Brohm should be back for next week's game at Illinois. But, until then, it's Brian's show on game day.



“As a player and as a quarterback, you're always thinking of plays you would call,” said Brian Brohm after practice on Tuesday. “I've been in situations, mostly in practice as a player, where coaches would let us call it. So, that's really probably the last time I've called the game. …

“I feel ready to take on the challenge. I’m excited about it.”

During his tenure in West Lafayette, Brian Brohm has worked from the press box at game time, serving as the eyes in the sky for Jeff and making play suggestions. But on Saturday, Brian Brohm will work from the sideline as the acting head coach ... in addition to his play-calling duties. Brohm isn’t sure who will be his eyes in the sky on Saturday.

“We're still kind of working through that,” said Brian Brohm. “We haven't determined exactly who we're gonna move up there yet. But that's something we're going to talk about here shortly to make sure that we got the correct number of eyes in the sky and guys that can help relay information.”

Brian Brohm’s preparation this week hasn’t been unlike any week in the past, as Jeff still is working remotely. In fact, Jeff spoke to the team after practice via an iPad on Tuesday. And he has been crafting a plan for Iowa with Brian.

“Our preparation hasn't been much different than normal,” said Brian Brohm. “I'm always heavily involved in the game plan and leading that drive to put that together. But now, it's just going to be me calling it on game day. So, basically, everything I've done, everything I'm doing all the way up until the game day is pretty much the same as what I always do.”

Part of the preparation is building a script.

“We normally script around the first 10 plays,” said Brian Brohm. “We'll come in and develop that as a staff and get input even from the quarterbacks to figure out which plays we'd like to start the game. Everything will be laid out situation-wise like we do every game.

"But then it's just a matter of going out there calling it and being able to adjust. I think that's the big thing, being able to adjust that game plan and script for what is actually occurring as the game goes on. That’s gonna be key.”

Now, Brian Brohm—a second-round pick of the Packers in 2008—gets his chance to show his stuff flying solo. And don’t be shocked if he takes shots downfield, which has proven to be effective vs. Iowa for Purdue, which is 2-1 vs. the Hawkeyes since Jeff Brohm took over in 2017.

"I'm looking forward to it,” said Brian Brohm. “I feel prepared. “Football's been my life since I can remember. I've seen a lot of situations and seen a lot of games play out, played in a lot of games … “

While all of this is going on, Jeff Brohm will be away from Ross-Ade Stadium as he completes a 10-day isolation in his recovery from the coronavirus. Does Brian think his older brother will go stir crazy?"



"I think he probably already is going crazy," said Brian. "Yeah, I think he'll be having ideas and hopefully we'll get out of there with the win so that he can be complimentary after the game. But, I'm sure he'll be very emotionally involved."



Is Brian Brohm nervous?

“You know what, I'm not,” he said. “I'm not real nervous. I think once the game gets closer, it’ll probably feel more like you're playing in the game, where you will get those little butterflies before you go out there, having such an integral part in the game. … not to say that I didn't get butterflies in the booth as the coordinator not calling it. But, definitely, a few more butterflies when you're making the calls on the field and such an integral part of what's going to happen.”