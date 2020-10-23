University Book Store Headlines: 10.23.2020
Gold and Black Report: Oct. 23
Purdue Football
Living in virtual world, isolated Brohm will watch Iowa game from home - GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Deep Dive - GoldandBlack.com
Matchup Preview: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Against the odds: Big Ten picks vs. the spread - GoldandBlack.com
Rivals publishers share keys to Big Ten season - Rivals.com
Purdue game day scrambled: Fans, tailgates out; backyard watch parties, fading memories of Breakfast Club in - JCOnline.com
Coronavirus takes out more than Jeff Brohm from Purdue's coaching staff - JCOnline.com
Rashod Bateman's jersey swap hearkens back to upbringing, targets racism in society - Yahoo.com
Big Ten will deem any football game canceled by COVID-19 a 'no contest' - ESPN.com
The Holiday Bowl won't be played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic - Yahoo.com
Looking back at the Purdue starters as recruits - HawkeyeReport.com
He is just 5-9, but don't sell Rondale Moore short as NFL draft prospect - NFL.com
Central Catholic graduate Coy Cronk begins new chapter at Iowa - JCOnline.com
Bobby Bowden wanted to live so he could vote for Trump - Yahoo.com
Editorial: Strict media policies leave local papers out - PurdueExponent.com
Fan cutouts expected to weather the storm this Saturday - PurdueExponent.com
2020 Big Ten expert picks: Most overrated and underrated teams, order of finish, bold predictions - CBSSports.com
How significant is Jeff Brohm's absence for Purdue in Week 1? Urban Meyer explains - SaturdayTradition.com
Forde-Yard Dash: The Big Ten is back - SI.com
Will anything stop Ohio State? - CBSSports.com
Cincinnati faces SMU in 2020's best Group of 5 battle, and the Big Ten is back in college football's Week 8 - ESPN.com
What to watch: Week 8 college football viewing guide - Yahoo.com
Purdue will be without Jeff Brohm in Week 1.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 22, 2020
What does it mean for @BoilerFootball, and should the NCAA consider allowing sick coaches to coach remotely?@CoachUrbanMeyer and @gerrydinardo give their thoughts.
📍 @Speedway pic.twitter.com/8OE5K9bxdZ
91st all-time meeting coming Saturday vs. the Hawks.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 21, 2020
✔️: Lead the series 48-39-3.
✔️: Looking for our third win in the last four games.
Look back at the series sponsored by the @PUCancerCenter. pic.twitter.com/nP3ylqwpJe
PURDUE RECRUITING
Cedarburg standout Drew Biber chooses football and finds perfect fit in Purdue - MilwaukeeJournalSentinel.com
Purdue Athletics will honor former AD Morgan Burke in its 2020-21 seasons. #BoilerUphttps://t.co/2gZGIwDce6 pic.twitter.com/IX7jlDS5b5— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 22, 2020
Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) was putting folks in the grass Sunday. 👀— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 22, 2020
Doesn't matter if the play didn't count...the former @BoilerFootball RB was doin' the MOST. 🔥
Full Replies with @RIP_JEP and @AFRO_THUNDER80 🗨➡️ https://t.co/SdbtNEC1c9 pic.twitter.com/ST2xoJLqDx
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue basketball's defense - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue basketball schedule update | Indiana State game moved to December - JCOnline.com
Make work fly by this morning by listening to the #AlwaysAggressive Podcast with @TonyErsland and crew.— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) October 22, 2020
Always a great listen.
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/7JkfbDGQWi
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Federal ruling could raise Purdue salaries for international faculty ‘dramatically’ - PurdueExponent.com
🛡️⚔️ Battle Armor for Saturday.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 22, 2020
-- Presented by @CintasCorp. pic.twitter.com/VvDK4XCAOR
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
OCTOBER 23
Lee Rose (1936) Head Coach, Men's Basketball
Bruce Crites (1965) Center, Football
Larry Sullivan (1968) Punter, Football
Joe Di Bella (1973) Fullback, Football
Brian Brohm (1985) Assistant Coach, Football
Dolapo Macarthy (1991) Wide Receiver, Football
Jon Octeus (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball
Tanner Hawthorne (1997) Offensive tackle, Football
OCTOBER 24
Fred Arrington (1954) Linebacker, Football
Doug Lee (1964) Forward, Men's Basketball
Ralph Turner (1979) Strong Safety, Football
Chris Booker (1981) Forward, Men's Basketball
Paul Long (1984) Free Safety, Football
Reggie Pegram (1991) Running Back, Football
Tyler Hamilton (1998) Wide Receiver, Football
OCTOBER 25
Gary Flagler (1954) Fullback, Football
Cedric Ferrell (1961) Defensive Back, Football
Steve Lutz (1972) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball
Carol Duncan (1983) Forward, Women's Basketball
Jake Cunningham (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
