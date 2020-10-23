 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 10.23.2020

Gold and Black Report: Oct. 23

Purdue Football

Living in virtual world, isolated Brohm will watch Iowa game from home - GoldandBlack.com

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Deep Dive - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Against the odds: Big Ten picks vs. the spread - GoldandBlack.com

Rivals publishers share keys to Big Ten season - Rivals.com

Purdue game day scrambled: Fans, tailgates out; backyard watch parties, fading memories of Breakfast Club in - JCOnline.com

Coronavirus takes out more than Jeff Brohm from Purdue's coaching staff - JCOnline.com

Rashod Bateman's jersey swap hearkens back to upbringing, targets racism in society - Yahoo.com

Big Ten will deem any football game canceled by COVID-19 a 'no contest' - ESPN.com

The Holiday Bowl won't be played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic - Yahoo.com

Looking back at the Purdue starters as recruits - HawkeyeReport.com

He is just 5-9, but don't sell Rondale Moore short as NFL draft prospect - NFL.com

Central Catholic graduate Coy Cronk begins new chapter at Iowa - JCOnline.com

Bobby Bowden wanted to live so he could vote for Trump - Yahoo.com

Editorial: Strict media policies leave local papers out - PurdueExponent.com

Fan cutouts expected to weather the storm this Saturday - PurdueExponent.com

2020 Big Ten expert picks: Most overrated and underrated teams, order of finish, bold predictions - CBSSports.com

How significant is Jeff Brohm's absence for Purdue in Week 1? Urban Meyer explains - SaturdayTradition.com

Forde-Yard Dash: The Big Ten is back - SI.com

Will anything stop Ohio State? - CBSSports.com

Cincinnati faces SMU in 2020's best Group of 5 battle, and the Big Ten is back in college football's Week 8 - ESPN.com

What to watch: Week 8 college football viewing guide - Yahoo.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Cedarburg standout Drew Biber chooses football and finds perfect fit in Purdue - MilwaukeeJournalSentinel.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue basketball's defense - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue basketball schedule update | Indiana State game moved to December - JCOnline.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Federal ruling could raise Purdue salaries for international faculty ‘dramatically’ - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

OCTOBER 23

Lee Rose (1936) Head Coach, Men's Basketball

Bruce Crites (1965) Center, Football

Larry Sullivan (1968) Punter, Football

Joe Di Bella (1973) Fullback, Football

Brian Brohm (1985) Assistant Coach, Football

Dolapo Macarthy (1991) Wide Receiver, Football

Jon Octeus (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball

Tanner Hawthorne (1997) Offensive tackle, Football

OCTOBER 24

Fred Arrington (1954) Linebacker, Football

Doug Lee (1964) Forward, Men's Basketball

Ralph Turner (1979) Strong Safety, Football

Chris Booker (1981) Forward, Men's Basketball

Paul Long (1984) Free Safety, Football

Reggie Pegram (1991) Running Back, Football

Tyler Hamilton (1998) Wide Receiver, Football

OCTOBER 25

Gary Flagler (1954) Fullback, Football

Cedric Ferrell (1961) Defensive Back, Football

Steve Lutz (1972) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball

Carol Duncan (1983) Forward, Women's Basketball

Jake Cunningham (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

