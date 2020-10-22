Living in virtual world, isolated Brohm will watch Iowa game from home
MORE: First Look: Iowa | Gold and Black Radio podcast: Game week starts without Jeff Brohm | Brohm COVID-19 infection confirmed, likely won't be on sideline Saturday | GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm on COVID-19 diagnosis, Iowa and more | Opponent View: Iowa | Purdue petitioning to allow Brohm to communicate during game on Saturday | Ready or not, Brian Brohm will call plays for first time Saturday vs. Iowa | Deep Dive | Matchup preview: Iowa-Purdue | Karlaftis: 'We're really excited to get after it on Saturday'
For Jeff Brohm, it’s a virtual world.
That's the reality of the Purdue football coach, who remains isolated at his house under a 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
“Yes, things have improved and I've gotten better,” said Brohm from his house via Zoom on Thursday, “so, I'll be fine.”
Being away from the office has forced Brohm to communicate with his staff and team via Zoom, phone calls and an iPad, as the Boilermakers put the last touches on preparations for the season opener on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium vs. Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET.
“I like how practice has gone,” he said. “I think our guys have put in a lot of work, a lot of heart, great effort over the last couple months. Not only football-wise, but trying to stay safe and do their part to get an opportunity to play.
“Now it's about going out there and proving your worth and measuring yourself against good football teams. And that's what we got in Iowa, a really talented, discipline hard-nosed team that's very hard to beat. We got to go see how we stack and measure up. I think you get tired of going against yourselves for so long. Now, it's about, hey, let’s go take the test and see if we can pass.”
Purdue will have to try to pass the test with Brian Brohm at the controls. Jeff Brohm named his younger brother, Purdue’s co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, the acting head coach for Saturday’s game. He also will call plays, something Brian never has done in a game.
“I don't want to overestimate the importance of one person,” said Jeff Brohm. “I think that I've tried to do my part this week and evaluate video and watch our team and continue to prepare for Iowa and to give information, continue to talk to our players and coaches.
“But, really, come game day, it's time for me to step aside and let those guys do their thing. I think we've got very good coaches that have worked very hard for this opportunity. I think we've got players that want to go out there and see how they stack and measure up. Now, it’s about letting those guys play. And that's part of it. …”
Brian Brohm has worked from the press box in the past, serving as Jeff’s eye in the sky. But Brian will be on the field Saturday dealing with acting head coach duties—in addition to calling plays.
Jeff Brohm petitioned the NCAA Football Rules Committee on Wednesday to allow him to communicate with Brian and his staff on Saturday. But he has yet to hear back on a verdict.
“No, I have not heard any news on that at this at this juncture,” said Brohm.
Does Brohm anticipate getting an OK?
“Well, I don't anticipate that answer,” he said, “No. But if they gave it to me, it would be great. As soon as I know, we will relay it on. But, I haven't heard yet.”
Brohm will have to watch Saturday’s proceeding unfold away from Ross-Ade Stadium.
“I guess I'll have to stay isolated in my home,” he said, “since that's kind of the rule. And I'll watch from there and see how that goes and hopefully not get in my car and go over to the stadium. But I'll try to stay at my house.”
Who will be watching the game with Brohm?
“I would recommend any family members I have not to be around me,” said Brohm. “So, it will probably be just myself. That way, I can’t do any harm to anyone else other than me.”
MORE SICK COACHES?
It sounds like Jeff Brohm isn’t the only member of his staff infected. He was asked Thursday if he will have a full staff for Saturday's game.
“No, we will not,” he said. “I’m not going to give any names, but we will be down more than myself."
How many?
“I really don't want to say a number," he said. "It’s definitely a few people on the staff and support staff. We’ve had a few issues that have popped up. And that's part of it. We've made the adjustments along the way to make up for the losses that we have. And that's going to be part of this season. I hope that we don't have many of that, but I'm sure other teams have had it to this point and we got to adjust.”
As for his players, his roster also will be minus some personnel.
“We probably will have about, maybe, five or six players that are out for the game," said Brohm. "Once again, I apologize. I'd rather not give that information right now so that the other team knows. But once we get on the field, you'll probably be able to tell some of those. But .. we will probably have a handful that'll miss this game.”
Will Rondale Moore play?
"Just like with everybody," said Brohm, "we don't want to give any information out specifically until game day. And then we'll go from there."
Overall, Brohm has been pleased with how his team has handled the virus.
"I don't know (how many of our players have had COVID) off the top of my head," said Brohm. "I know there's probably been teams that have had a lot more than us. I think we've done a very good job since we did the daily testing. I don't think we've had any player pop up. But we did have some in late spring ..... I don't know the exact number. I would say it's double digits."
EYES IN THE SKY
With Brian Brohm not in his usual press box perch serving as Jeff Brohm's eye in the sky, who will fill his role upstairs on Saturday?
“Well, I'd rather not give any names on that quite yet just to not give any advantage to the other team,” said Brohm.
It's a key role.
"I know (Brian has) been up there with me the whole time," said Brohm. "So, of course, he's coming down on the field and will have someone go up, specifically in charge of the back-end and coverages, which is normally what he's concentrated on to make sure that that's getting communicated with him.
"And even before this, we've had the front part taken care of. And we'll make sure to get that information and relay it, as well. But just a few subtle changes in that I think we'll need to do to make sure we're got all the bases covered."
STILL NO WORD ON QB
Jeff Brohm said earlier this week he has chosen a No. 1 quarterback but wouldn't reveal the name. He wasn't offering anymore insight today, either, on if Jack Plummer, Aidan O'Connell or Austin Burton would be the starter vs. Iowa.
"I just think, as you know, every little edge that a team can get, we've got to be very cautious of it," said Brohm. "And teams can change their plan. And, obviously, they'll know when we step on the field. But, like I said, really, it wouldn't shock me if more than one guy plays. Not that we're gonna force that issue, whatsoever.
"But I do feel like our competition was very even. And we're gonna make the decision we think is best and give it to somebody that we think has earned that position. But at the same time, really, three guys are up and ready and could easily see the field if we choose to."
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.