For Jeff Brohm, it’s a virtual world.

That's the reality of the Purdue football coach, who remains isolated at his house under a 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

“Yes, things have improved and I've gotten better,” said Brohm from his house via Zoom on Thursday, “so, I'll be fine.”

Being away from the office has forced Brohm to communicate with his staff and team via Zoom, phone calls and an iPad, as the Boilermakers put the last touches on preparations for the season opener on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium vs. Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET.



“I like how practice has gone,” he said. “I think our guys have put in a lot of work, a lot of heart, great effort over the last couple months. Not only football-wise, but trying to stay safe and do their part to get an opportunity to play.

“Now it's about going out there and proving your worth and measuring yourself against good football teams. And that's what we got in Iowa, a really talented, discipline hard-nosed team that's very hard to beat. We got to go see how we stack and measure up. I think you get tired of going against yourselves for so long. Now, it's about, hey, let’s go take the test and see if we can pass.”

Purdue will have to try to pass the test with Brian Brohm at the controls. Jeff Brohm named his younger brother, Purdue’s co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, the acting head coach for Saturday’s game. He also will call plays, something Brian never has done in a game.



“I don't want to overestimate the importance of one person,” said Jeff Brohm. “I think that I've tried to do my part this week and evaluate video and watch our team and continue to prepare for Iowa and to give information, continue to talk to our players and coaches.

“But, really, come game day, it's time for me to step aside and let those guys do their thing. I think we've got very good coaches that have worked very hard for this opportunity. I think we've got players that want to go out there and see how they stack and measure up. Now, it’s about letting those guys play. And that's part of it. …”

Brian Brohm has worked from the press box in the past, serving as Jeff’s eye in the sky. But Brian will be on the field Saturday dealing with acting head coach duties—in addition to calling plays.

Jeff Brohm petitioned the NCAA Football Rules Committee on Wednesday to allow him to communicate with Brian and his staff on Saturday. But he has yet to hear back on a verdict.

“No, I have not heard any news on that at this at this juncture,” said Brohm.

Does Brohm anticipate getting an OK?

“Well, I don't anticipate that answer,” he said, “No. But if they gave it to me, it would be great. As soon as I know, we will relay it on. But, I haven't heard yet.”

Brohm will have to watch Saturday’s proceeding unfold away from Ross-Ade Stadium.

“I guess I'll have to stay isolated in my home,” he said, “since that's kind of the rule. And I'll watch from there and see how that goes and hopefully not get in my car and go over to the stadium. But I'll try to stay at my house.”

Who will be watching the game with Brohm?

“I would recommend any family members I have not to be around me,” said Brohm. “So, it will probably be just myself. That way, I can’t do any harm to anyone else other than me.”