University Book Store Headlines: 10.26.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
10 Big Takeaways - GoldandBlack.com
The day after - Journal & Courier
Grading the Boilermakers - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Data Driven - Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
A fan's look at the game - Chad Krockover
Five Factors in Purdue's win over Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review--Purdue-Iowa : GoldandBlack.com
Envelope Please: Week 8 Awards - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue beats Iowa - Exponent
Breakfast Club photos: Purdue vs. Iowa - Exponent
Aidan O'Connell is 'Captain Comeback' - GoldandBlack.com
Post-game Blog: Purdue vs. Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten misery index - Detroit Free Press
Big Ten Power rankings - Journal & Courier
Ferentz talks loss to Purdue - HawkeyeReport.com
Drew Brees is the 1st QB in NFL history with 7,000 career completions pic.twitter.com/WP2CowUlqh— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 25, 2020
This guy puts up ABSURD numbers.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 25, 2020
vs. Iowa (2 games):
2️⃣6️⃣ catches
3️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ yards
4️⃣ touchdowns
Last 4 games:
4️⃣8️⃣ catches
4️⃣8️⃣0️⃣ yards
6️⃣ touchdowns
😳 pic.twitter.com/X5zvt4ZZCY
Here is our story on #Badgers QB Graham Mertz testing positive. https://t.co/HyD9KNy1fU— Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 25, 2020
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Bobinski/Berghoff on Gold and Black LIVE - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Darryl Zammit (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football
Katie Gearlds (1984) Guard/Forward, Women's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.