The envelope, please: Week 8 awards

Indiana and Penn State played a wild one in Bloomington on Saturday. (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28

Never play this again: Notre Dame 45, Pitt 3

What? Purdue 24, Iowa 20

Huh? Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35 OT

Are you kidding me? Wake Forest 23, No. 19 Virginia Tech 16

Oh. My. God: Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27

Told you so: No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17

COACHES

Wish I were him: Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Glad I'm not him: Lovie Smith, Illinois

Lucky guy: Gus Malzahn, Auburn

Poor guy: James Franklin, Penn State

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Desperately seeking … anything: Gary Patterson, TCU

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Clemson

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Kentucky

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Nebraska

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Wake Forest

Dang, they're good: Alabama

Dang, they're bad: Virginia

Did the season start? Georgia Tech

Can the season end? Maryland

Can the season never end? Oklahoma State

NEXT WEEK

Ticket to die for: Ohio State at Penn State

Upset alert: Kentucky over Georgia in Lexington

Must win: Florida over Missouri at Gainesville

Great game no one is talking about: Arkansas at Texas A&M

Intriguing coaching matchup: Mississippi State's Mike Leach vs. Alabama's Nick Saban

Go apple picking instead of watching: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Who's bringing the body bags? Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

