The envelope, please: Week 8 awards
Week Two | Week Three | Week Four | Week Five | Week Six | Week Seven
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28
Never play this again: Notre Dame 45, Pitt 3
What? Purdue 24, Iowa 20
Huh? Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35 OT
Are you kidding me? Wake Forest 23, No. 19 Virginia Tech 16
Oh. My. God: Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27
Told you so: No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17
COACHES
Wish I were him: Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Glad I'm not him: Lovie Smith, Illinois
Lucky guy: Gus Malzahn, Auburn
Poor guy: James Franklin, Penn State
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mel Tucker, Michigan State
Desperately seeking … anything: Gary Patterson, TCU
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Clemson
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Kentucky
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Nebraska
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Wake Forest
Dang, they're good: Alabama
Dang, they're bad: Virginia
Did the season start? Georgia Tech
Can the season end? Maryland
Can the season never end? Oklahoma State
NEXT WEEK
Ticket to die for: Ohio State at Penn State
Upset alert: Kentucky over Georgia in Lexington
Must win: Florida over Missouri at Gainesville
Great game no one is talking about: Arkansas at Texas A&M
Intriguing coaching matchup: Mississippi State's Mike Leach vs. Alabama's Nick Saban
Go apple picking instead of watching: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Who's bringing the body bags? Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.