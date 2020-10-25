Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

Told you so: No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17

Oh. My. God: Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27

Are you kidding me? Wake Forest 23, No. 19 Virginia Tech 16

Never play this again: Notre Dame 45, Pitt 3

Play this again: Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28

Glad I'm not him: Lovie Smith, Illinois

Wish I were him: Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Can the season never end? Oklahoma State

Can the season end? Maryland

Did the season start? Georgia Tech

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Wake Forest

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Nebraska

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Clemson

Ticket to die for: Ohio State at Penn State



Upset alert: Kentucky over Georgia in Lexington



Must win: Florida over Missouri at Gainesville



Great game no one is talking about: Arkansas at Texas A&M



Intriguing coaching matchup: Mississippi State's Mike Leach vs. Alabama's Nick Saban



Go apple picking instead of watching: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt



Who's bringing the body bags? Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

