University Book Store Headlines: 10.4.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Jeff Brohm optimistic about Aidan O'Connell's, Jalen Graham's availability — GoldandBlack.com
Cam Craig's career ended by back injury — GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's progress, Jacob Wahlberg and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Cam Allen honored by Big Ten — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue 41st in CBS rankings — CBS Sports
ADs seek leverage amidst uncertainty — CBS Sports
Three takeaways from Maryland's win over Michigan State — Baltimore Sun
Taulia Tagovailoa keeps his poise and leads Maryland past Michigan State — Washington Post
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Jaden Ivey's god-given speed gives him headstart in Pistons camp — Detroit Free Press ($)
Ivey's passing, shooting key for Detroit — Detroit News ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue Recruit Results Roundup: Week 7 — GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Volleyball: Eva Hudson named both player and freshman of the week, again — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Kozlowski Leads Purdue on Day 1 of Windy City Collegiate Classic — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Barry Davis (1958) Wide Receiver, Football
Ray Gunner (1960) Offensive Guard, Football
Tom Jelesky (1960) Offensive Tackle, Football
Keith Wilson (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kevin Janiak (1970) Offensive Tackle, Football
Chad Manning (1974) Offensive Guard, Football
Ishmael Aristide (1990) Defensive Back, Football
Drew Biber (2002) Tight End, Football
