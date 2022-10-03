News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 10.4.2022

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Jeff Brohm optimistic about Aidan O'Connell's, Jalen Graham's availability — GoldandBlack.com

Cam Craig's career ended by back injury — GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's progress, Jacob Wahlberg and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Cam Allen honored by Big Ten — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue 41st in CBS rankings — CBS Sports

ADs seek leverage amidst uncertainty — CBS Sports

Three takeaways from Maryland's win over Michigan State — Baltimore Sun

Taulia Tagovailoa keeps his poise and leads Maryland past Michigan State — Washington Post

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Jaden Ivey's god-given speed gives him headstart in Pistons camp — Detroit Free Press ($)

Ivey's passing, shooting key for Detroit — Detroit News ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue Recruit Results Roundup: Week 7 — GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Volleyball: Eva Hudson named both player and freshman of the week, again — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Kozlowski Leads Purdue on Day 1 of Windy City Collegiate Classic — PurdueSports.com


PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Barry Davis (1958) Wide Receiver, Football

Ray Gunner (1960) Offensive Guard, Football

Tom Jelesky (1960) Offensive Tackle, Football

Keith Wilson (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football

Kevin Janiak (1970) Offensive Tackle, Football

Chad Manning (1974) Offensive Guard, Football

Ishmael Aristide (1990) Defensive Back, Football

Drew Biber (2002) Tight End, Football

