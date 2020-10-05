 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 10.5.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Preparations heating up for Purdue, Diaco - GoldandBlack.com

No fans at games will be 'really weird' - Journal & Courier

Sunday conversation: Practice and more - GoldandBlack.com

Production from linebackers needed - Journal & Courier

Purdue listed in early bowl projections - ESPN

The envelope please: Week 5 Awards - GoldandBlack.com

Time Warp: Oct, 3, 1970 -- Purdue upsets No. 3 Stanford - GoldandBlack.com

Saturday conversation: Best ever true freshmen on defense - GoldandBlack.com

Hawkeyes back in action - Iowa Rivals

What MSU is doing to prevent O-Liine injuries - Detroit Free Press

PURDUE RECRUITING

Report on Brady Allen's game on Friday - GoldandBlack.com

Boiling Over: Trey Kaufman and more - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Gold and Black LIVE Replay with special guests Dave Revsine and Trent Johnson - WLFI.com/GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mark McDonough (dec.) (1952) Linebacker, Football

Brandon Brantley (1973) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

