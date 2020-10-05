University Book Store Headlines: 10.5.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Preparations heating up for Purdue, Diaco - GoldandBlack.com
No fans at games will be 'really weird' - Journal & Courier
Sunday conversation: Practice and more - GoldandBlack.com
Production from linebackers needed - Journal & Courier
Purdue listed in early bowl projections - ESPN
The envelope please: Week 5 Awards - GoldandBlack.com
Time Warp: Oct, 3, 1970 -- Purdue upsets No. 3 Stanford - GoldandBlack.com
Saturday conversation: Best ever true freshmen on defense - GoldandBlack.com
Hawkeyes back in action - Iowa Rivals
What MSU is doing to prevent O-Liine injuries - Detroit Free Press
Drew Brees finally has the performance that ‘will shut everybody up’ in win over Lions https://t.co/mYkdl72SHx via @NOdotFootball— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 4, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Report on Brady Allen's game on Friday - GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over: Trey Kaufman and more - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Gold and Black LIVE Replay with special guests Dave Revsine and Trent Johnson - WLFI.com/GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mark McDonough (dec.) (1952) Linebacker, Football
Brandon Brantley (1973) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.