{{ timeAgo('2021-11-08 06:31:51 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 11.08.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Three thoughts from the weekend - GoldandBlack.com

First look: Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Ten observations from Purdue's 40-29 upset vs. No. 5 Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com

Three and out: Purdue's win vs. No. 5 Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com

Grading the Boilermakers: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: Purdue-MSU - GoldandBlack.com

Five Factors: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football not ranked this week, but one pollster put Boilers at No. 15 - Exponent.com

Purdue-Ohio State--10 storylines - JCOnline.com

College football takeaways: This season's about survival, not style points - Yahoo.com

Bowl projections - CBSSports.com

Brohm's aggressive mindset spearheads another upset win - JCOnline.com

GoldandBlack.com blog: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com

The envelope, please - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue defensive end stars in trio of dealership commercials - Exponent.com

Gameday thread: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com

Gallery: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com

'It was a great day for us' | Purdue football takes down Michigan State - JCOnline.com

Upon further review: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com

Final thoughts - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Three thoughts from the weekend - GoldandBlack.com

Coaches on the hot seat - CBSSports.com

Tiers of contenders to win NCAA title - CBSSports.com

NBA draft big board 2022 - CBSSports.com

Bracketology - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Students arrested after allegedly hanging 'Wanted' posters for university official - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

George Grams (dec. 2018) (1944) Center, Men's Basketball

John Hebert (1970) Offensive Guard, Football

Rob Turner (1979) Offensive Guard, Football

Brandon Erwin (1987) Safety, Football

