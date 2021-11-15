University Book Store Headlines: 11.16.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue preparing for Wrigley Field — GoldandBlack.com Plenty at stake for Purdue in final two games — Journal and Courier ($) Purdue ranked 31st by CBS — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Brady Allen, Joe Strickland win regional titles — GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball: Newton, Colvin honored by Big Ten — PurdueSports.com Golf: Purdue signs mid-year addition — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY