University Book Store Headlines: 11.16.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL
Preview: No. 6 Purdue hosts Wright State — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Isaiah Thompson's turning point and much more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Freshman Brian Waddell lost to knee injury — GoldandBlack.com
Mackey Arena environment new to Zach Edey — Journal and Courier ($)
Power Rankings: Purdue fourth — ESPN.com
Game Notes: Purdue-Wright State — PurdueSports.com
New poll: AP
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue preparing for Wrigley Field — GoldandBlack.com
Plenty at stake for Purdue in final two games — Journal and Courier ($)
Purdue ranked 31st by CBS — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Brady Allen, Joe Strickland win regional titles — GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball: Newton, Colvin honored by Big Ten — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Purdue signs mid-year addition — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Brian Dawson (1953) Center, Football
Stan Parker (1953) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Gorgal (1954) Middle Guard, Football
Jim Boshe (1960) Punter, Football
Vic Senk (1960) Defensive Line, Football
Zach Jones (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Monroe Brooks (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football
Max Charlot (1991) Safety, Football
