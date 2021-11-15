 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 11.16.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Preview: No. 6 Purdue hosts Wright State — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Isaiah Thompson's turning point and much more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Freshman Brian Waddell lost to knee injury — GoldandBlack.com

Mackey Arena environment new to Zach Edey — Journal and Courier ($)

Power Rankings: Purdue fourth — ESPN.com

Game Notes: Purdue-Wright State — PurdueSports.com

New poll: AP

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue preparing for Wrigley Field — GoldandBlack.com

Plenty at stake for Purdue in final two games — Journal and Courier ($)

Purdue ranked 31st by CBS — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Brady Allen, Joe Strickland win regional titles — GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball: Newton, Colvin honored by Big Ten — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Purdue signs mid-year addition — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Brian Dawson (1953) Center, Football

Stan Parker (1953) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Gorgal (1954) Middle Guard, Football

Jim Boshe (1960) Punter, Football

Vic Senk (1960) Defensive Line, Football

Zach Jones (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football

Monroe Brooks (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football

Max Charlot (1991) Safety, Football

