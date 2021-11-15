Big Ten power poll: Finally! The season starts for mighty Ohio State
MORE: Week Zero | Week One | Week Two | Week Three | Week Four | Week Five | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11
Week 12 is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.
1. Ohio State (9-1): Finally! The season is starting. The 10-game "preseason" is finished. Let's go!
This week: Michigan State
Up next: at Michigan
2. Michigan State (9-1): What color suit should Kenneth Walker III wear to New York for the Heisman ceremony? Mint? Green tweed? Sage green?
This week: at Ohio State
Up next: Penn State
3. Michigan (9-1): Wolverines aren't off the week, but they get second-best thing: Date with Maryland.
This week: at Maryland
Up next: Ohio State
4. Wisconsin (7-3): That's six wins in a row. Remember when Bucky was 1-3? I don't either.
This week: Nebraska
Up next: at Minnesota
5. Purdue (6-4): An 8-win regular-season is still a very real possibility.
This week: at Northwestern (at Wrigley Field)
Up next: Indiana
6. Iowa (8-2): How good are the Hawkeyes? Magic Eight Ball says: Concentrate and ask later.
This week: Illinois
Up next: at Nebraska (Nov. 26)
7. Minnesota (6-4): How do you stop a two-game skid? Play Indiana!
This week: at Indiana
Up next: Wisconsin
8. Penn State (6-4): Since that 5-0 start, Nits are 1-4. Woof.
This week: Rutgers
Up next: at Michigan State
9. Maryland (5-5): Think the Terps ever yearn for the ACC? You know, a game vs., say, Duke?
This week: Michigan
Up next: at Rutgers
10. Rutgers (5-5): It's 14 losses in a row and counting for the Scarlet Knights vs. the Nits. The last win? It was 1988.
This week: at Penn State
Up next: Maryland
11. Illinois (4-6): The Illini boss visits his alma mater for the "Bret Bielema Bowl." First 500 fans get a free XL windbreaker.
This week: at Iowa
Up next: Northwestern
12. Nebraska (3-7): Wanted: Desperate OC eager for opportunity with struggling former industry giant. Email resume to: sfrost@huskers.com. Serious inquires only.
This week: at Wisconsin
Up next: Iowa (Nov. 26)
13. Northwestern (3-7): Fitting that the listless Wildcats are playing in the home of the listless Cubs this week. Hope the Old Style man is around.
This week: Purdue (at Wrigley Field)
Up next: at Illinois
14. Indiana (2-8): Go ahead and starting writing the obit.
This week: Minnesota
Up next: at Purdue
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.