Big Ten power poll: Finally! The season starts for mighty Ohio State

Week 12 is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.

1. Ohio State (9-1): Finally! The season is starting. The 10-game "preseason" is finished. Let's go!



This week: Michigan State

Up next: at Michigan

2. Michigan State (9-1): What color suit should Kenneth Walker III wear to New York for the Heisman ceremony? Mint? Green tweed? Sage green?



This week: at Ohio State

Up next: Penn State

3. Michigan (9-1): Wolverines aren't off the week, but they get second-best thing: Date with Maryland.

This week: at Maryland

Up next: Ohio State

4. Wisconsin (7-3): That's six wins in a row. Remember when Bucky was 1-3? I don't either.



This week: Nebraska

Up next: at Minnesota

5. Purdue (6-4): An 8-win regular-season is still a very real possibility.

This week: at Northwestern (at Wrigley Field)

Up next: Indiana

6. Iowa (8-2): How good are the Hawkeyes? Magic Eight Ball says: Concentrate and ask later.

This week: Illinois

Up next: at Nebraska (Nov. 26)

7. Minnesota (6-4): How do you stop a two-game skid? Play Indiana!

This week: at Indiana

Up next: Wisconsin

8. Penn State (6-4): Since that 5-0 start, Nits are 1-4. Woof.

This week: Rutgers

Up next: at Michigan State

9. Maryland (5-5): Think the Terps ever yearn for the ACC? You know, a game vs., say, Duke?

This week: Michigan

Up next: at Rutgers

10. Rutgers (5-5): It's 14 losses in a row and counting for the Scarlet Knights vs. the Nits. The last win? It was 1988.

This week: at Penn State

Up next: Maryland

11. Illinois (4-6): The Illini boss visits his alma mater for the "Bret Bielema Bowl." First 500 fans get a free XL windbreaker.

This week: at Iowa

Up next: Northwestern

12. Nebraska (3-7): Wanted: Desperate OC eager for opportunity with struggling former industry giant. Email resume to: sfrost@huskers.com. Serious inquires only.



This week: at Wisconsin

Up next: Iowa (Nov. 26)

13. Northwestern (3-7): Fitting that the listless Wildcats are playing in the home of the listless Cubs this week. Hope the Old Style man is around.



This week: Purdue (at Wrigley Field)

Up next: at Illinois

14. Indiana (2-8): Go ahead and starting writing the obit.

This week: Minnesota

Up next: at Purdue