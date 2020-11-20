University Book Store Headlines: 11.20.2020
Gold and Black Report: Nov. 20
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Matchup Preview - Purdue-Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Deep Dive: Minnesota week - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue prepares for rushing threat up north - Exponent
Evaluating Minnesota's COVID danger before tonight's game - Exponent
How Fleck vs. Brohm has become a budding rivalry - Bemidji Pioneer
Gopher DB embraces next man up mentality - Gopher Report (Rivals)
Three keys to Gopher victory - Gopher Report (Rivals)
Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast dropping at 2. Full breakdown of the Friday night game between Purdue and Minnesota. Listen on your fav pod app or here https://t.co/F6pvA2MyS0— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 19, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Loyer plans to make decision Monday - GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Williams named to Naismith watch lists - Purduesports.com
ICYMI: Purdue announces conference schedule - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gordon Teter (dec. 1999) (1943) Halfback, Football
Veno Paraskevas (1946) Linebacker, Football
Jim Jenkins (1954) Defensive Back, Football
Ryan Harmon (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football
Eric Haddad(1975) Running Back, Football
Keith Smith (1987) Wide Receiver, Football
NOV. 21 (SATURDAY) BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Terry Dischinger (1940) Forward, Men's Basketball
Jim Sylvester (1952) Defensive End, Football
Steve Schlundt (1957) Offensive Line, Football
Robert "Bobby" Williams (1958) RB/DB, Football
Quentin Blakley(1975) Defensive End, Football
Selwyn Lymon (1986) Wide Receiver, Football
NOV. 22 (SUNDAY) BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Ricky Hall (1961) Guard, Men's Basketball
Pat Snyder (1963) Center, Football
Cam Allen (2000) Cornerback, Football
Kyle Coleman (1990) Forward, Men's Basketball
Jacob Lawson (1992) Forward, Men's Basketball
