PURDUE BASKETBALL
GoldandBlack.com Preview: Purdue vs. Green Bay — GoldandBlack.com
Top 25 + 1: Purdue 17th — CBS Sports
Bilas Index: 1 through 68 — ESPN.com
Texas' Andrew Jones stars in return after cancer treatment — Associated Press
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Aidan O'Connell's improbable journey from walk-on to starter — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue moving forward under O'Connell — GoldandBlack.com
Video: Ryan Wallace on the tight ends — GoldandBlack.com
Opponent View: Northwestern — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Data Driven: Northwestern — GoldandBlack.com ($)
First and 10: Purdue at Northwestern — Journal and Courier ($)
IU quarterback lost for season — Indianapolis Star ($)
OLYMPIC SPORTS
Cross Country: Carpenter, Slamkowski named Sportsmanship Honorees — PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: Coleman shares Big Ten honor — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Warsaw (1950) Running Back, Football
Cedric Evans (1953) Linebacker, Football
Mike McCormick (1956) Defensive End, Football
Tom Woelfel (1957) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jim Wilkinson (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football
Shannon Lindsey (1973) Center, Women's Basketball
Pete Lougheed (1979) Offensive Tackle, Football
