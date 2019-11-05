News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 11.6.2019

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com Preview: Purdue vs. Green Bay — GoldandBlack.com

Top 25 + 1: Purdue 17th — CBS Sports

Bilas Index: 1 through 68 — ESPN.com

Texas' Andrew Jones stars in return after cancer treatment — Associated Press

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Aidan O'Connell's improbable journey from walk-on to starter — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue moving forward under O'Connell — GoldandBlack.com

Video: Ryan Wallace on the tight ends — GoldandBlack.com

Opponent View: Northwestern — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Data Driven: Northwestern — GoldandBlack.com ($)

First and 10: Purdue at Northwestern — Journal and Courier ($)

IU quarterback lost for season — Indianapolis Star ($)

OLYMPIC SPORTS

Cross Country: Carpenter, Slamkowski named Sportsmanship Honorees — PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: Coleman shares Big Ten honor — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Warsaw (1950) Running Back, Football

Cedric Evans (1953) Linebacker, Football

Mike McCormick (1956) Defensive End, Football

Tom Woelfel (1957) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jim Wilkinson (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football

Shannon Lindsey (1973) Center, Women's Basketball

Pete Lougheed (1979) Offensive Tackle, Football

{{ article.author_name }}