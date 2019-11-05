Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com Preview: Purdue vs. Green Bay — GoldandBlack.com Top 25 + 1: Purdue 17th — CBS Sports Bilas Index: 1 through 68 — ESPN.com Texas' Andrew Jones stars in return after cancer treatment — Associated Press

PURDUE FOOTBALL

OLYMPIC SPORTS

Cross Country: Carpenter, Slamkowski named Sportsmanship Honorees — PurdueSports.com Wrestling: Coleman shares Big Ten honor — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY