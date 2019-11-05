Coach's corner: O'Connell has support of many, including Blough
Purdue will start its third quarterback of the season when Aidan O’Connell assumes command for the Boilermakers (3-6 overall; 2-4 Big Ten) for this Saturday’s game at Northwestern (1-7 overall; 0-6 Big Ten). Is he nervous?
“A little bit,” said O’Connell after practice on Tuesday. “It’s what I came here to do. And my identity isn't in football. At the end of the day, fail or succeed, I can go to sleep at night with a smile on my face. That being said, I do want to play well and I do want to win.”
O’Connell has gotten his feet wet this season, taking over twice for Jack Plummer vs. Illinois and finishing last week’s game vs. Nebraska after Plummer suffered what proved to be a broken right ankle that ended his season. O’Connell drove the Boilermakers to the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes. After the game, many people reached out.
“A lot of texts, probably more than I ever had,” said O’Connell. “It just reminds me of how many people helped me get here. Youth coaches, high school coaches, teachers, teammates, friends, family, just so many people that were by my side. It was humbling.”
Now, the sophomore walk-on is the No. 1 man, the BMOC who is running the team. It has been a big transition for a guy who was buried on the depth chart back in August.
“It has been a little weird, sitting in class,” said O’Connell. “Because it hasn’t been like that. It hasn't been my role since I’ve been here. Any change is gonna be different. But I’m just trying to roll with it. At the end of the day, it’s a huge blessing for me. So I am very thankful for it.”
Earlier this season, Plummer became the starter after Elijah Sindelar hurt his left clavicle vs. Minnesota on September 28. The quarterback depth chart took another hit last last month with sophomore Nick Sipe retired from football with a back issue. Then, Plummer went down. So, just like that, O’Connell has been thrust into the spotlight.
“It’s definitely different (this week),” said O’Connell. “I think I am gonna prepare the same way. I gotta watch as much (film) as I can, as it is. It is different just knowing there isn’t an 'if you’re gonna be in the game.' You’re gonna be on the field, Snap One.”
He has the support of his fellow quarterbacks. Even those not on the team anymore.
“I did hear from David (Blough),” said O’Connell of the current Detroit Lion backup. “He reached out. It means a lot because I look up to him a lot. He’s a friend of mine.”
The Lincolnshire, Ill., native has held his own during his brief playing time this season. He has completed 68.2 percent of his passes (15-of-22) for 133 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. No doubt, to continue his success, O’Connell will need those around him to play well.
“We've got to be able to run the ball effectively,” said Jeff Brohm. “We've got to be able to get some completions and throw some play-actions and take some shots off of that, and I think their play will be critical in this game, and then, you know, our tight ends have stepped up and done a decent job and our receivers, the ones that we have available, are playing hard.
“And really the four receivers that have played, that are left, are the ones we are kind of riding with and they have to be able to go quite a bit, and if not, the next guy has to be ready to go.”
Improved line also should go a long way in helping O’Connell have success in Evanston vs. a Northwestern squad that has a good front seven.
“Without question,” said Brohm. “I think that our offensive line has improved, and they are getting better and they are working hard. That I know for sure. They put in extra time before, during, after practice each week. I think they have to continue to get better.
“This front will be one of the better ones we're going to face. They are big. They are strong. They are physical and they have done a good job two years in a row against us creating pressure, and even more so this year, it's concerning.”
Meet Mr. Touchdown
All Payne Durham does is catch touchdown passes. The stats say so.
“It’s crazy,” said tight ends coach Ryan Wallace. “It seems every time he goes in, he goes in in the red zone, we throw the ball to him. He does a good job. He scores. The last one he pulled a little ballerina move--I don't know if you’d call it that--but he got into the end zone. I’m proud of Payne. He’s doing a good job embracing his role.”
The redshirt freshman is tied for ninth on the team in receptions with eight. His yardage total of 75 ranks 10th, as he averages 9.4 yards per catch. But Durham is tied with David Bell (who has 51 catches) for first on the squad in touchdown catches with four.
That’s correct: Half of Durham’s catches have gone for touchdowns. Not a shabby percentage for the native of Suwanee, Ga., who isn’t even the starting tight end. That would be fifth-year senior Brycen Hopkins. Does it seem like every time he catches the ball it’s gonna be for a TD?
“I wish,” said Durham. “That’s be cool. He calls the plays when I’m down in the tight zone. I like to think I can answer them when he calls them. Trying my best to do what I need to do for us to score touchdowns. If that’s being in the red zone or being on the field, whatever I can do.”
The 6-5, 255-pound Durham’s four TD grabs have covered a scant 30 yards, averaging 7.5 yards.
• 2 yards vs. Vanderbilt
• 1 yard at Iowa
• 11 yards vs. Illinois
• 16 yards vs. Nebraska
The best of the bunch arguably was his 16-yarder last week vs. Nebraska, when Durham pin-balled off Cornhuskers before rumbling into the end zone. He looked like an old-school Mike Ditka or modern-day Rob Gronkowksi.
“So I’m coming across the middle,” said Durham. “Plummer dropped it right in my chest. I got it. First guy came and I kind of put a little stiff arm on him. He kind of clipped my ankle on his way down. I was off balance, I think, on like the 10. And from there, I saw the other guy. I was like: 'Man, I’m not gonna go down.' I don’t know what to call what I did. I mean it worked, so. …”
Another touchdown ... as usual.
