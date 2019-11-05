MORE: Gold and Black Radio: Purdue overcomes Nebraska | First look: Northwestern | Data Driven: Northwestern | No Sindelar, no Plummer, no problem. Brohm confident in O'Connell | Opponent View: Northwestern



Purdue will start its third quarterback of the season when Aidan O’Connell assumes command for the Boilermakers (3-6 overall; 2-4 Big Ten) for this Saturday’s game at Northwestern (1-7 overall; 0-6 Big Ten). Is he nervous?

“A little bit,” said O’Connell after practice on Tuesday. “It’s what I came here to do. And my identity isn't in football. At the end of the day, fail or succeed, I can go to sleep at night with a smile on my face. That being said, I do want to play well and I do want to win.”

O’Connell has gotten his feet wet this season, taking over twice for Jack Plummer vs. Illinois and finishing last week’s game vs. Nebraska after Plummer suffered what proved to be a broken right ankle that ended his season. O’Connell drove the Boilermakers to the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes. After the game, many people reached out.

“A lot of texts, probably more than I ever had,” said O’Connell. “It just reminds me of how many people helped me get here. Youth coaches, high school coaches, teachers, teammates, friends, family, just so many people that were by my side. It was humbling.”

Now, the sophomore walk-on is the No. 1 man, the BMOC who is running the team. It has been a big transition for a guy who was buried on the depth chart back in August.

“It has been a little weird, sitting in class,” said O’Connell. “Because it hasn’t been like that. It hasn't been my role since I’ve been here. Any change is gonna be different. But I’m just trying to roll with it. At the end of the day, it’s a huge blessing for me. So I am very thankful for it.”

Earlier this season, Plummer became the starter after Elijah Sindelar hurt his left clavicle vs. Minnesota on September 28. The quarterback depth chart took another hit last last month with sophomore Nick Sipe retired from football with a back issue. Then, Plummer went down. So, just like that, O’Connell has been thrust into the spotlight.

“It’s definitely different (this week),” said O’Connell. “I think I am gonna prepare the same way. I gotta watch as much (film) as I can, as it is. It is different just knowing there isn’t an 'if you’re gonna be in the game.' You’re gonna be on the field, Snap One.”

He has the support of his fellow quarterbacks. Even those not on the team anymore.

“I did hear from David (Blough),” said O’Connell of the current Detroit Lion backup. “He reached out. It means a lot because I look up to him a lot. He’s a friend of mine.”

The Lincolnshire, Ill., native has held his own during his brief playing time this season. He has completed 68.2 percent of his passes (15-of-22) for 133 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. No doubt, to continue his success, O’Connell will need those around him to play well.

“We've got to be able to run the ball effectively,” said Jeff Brohm. “We've got to be able to get some completions and throw some play-actions and take some shots off of that, and I think their play will be critical in this game, and then, you know, our tight ends have stepped up and done a decent job and our receivers, the ones that we have available, are playing hard.

“And really the four receivers that have played, that are left, are the ones we are kind of riding with and they have to be able to go quite a bit, and if not, the next guy has to be ready to go.”

Improved line also should go a long way in helping O’Connell have success in Evanston vs. a Northwestern squad that has a good front seven.

“Without question,” said Brohm. “I think that our offensive line has improved, and they are getting better and they are working hard. That I know for sure. They put in extra time before, during, after practice each week. I think they have to continue to get better.

“This front will be one of the better ones we're going to face. They are big. They are strong. They are physical and they have done a good job two years in a row against us creating pressure, and even more so this year, it's concerning.”