University Book Store Headlines: 12.10.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's loss at Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
Rutgers post-game analysis and Wrap Video - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Report: Dec. 10 - GoldandBlack.com (Facebook)/WLFI
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue looking at Vandy CB in transfer portal - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue got best foe available - GoldandBlack.com
Bell, Karlaftis earn Walter Camp All-America honors - Purduesports.com
Aidan O'Connell's amazing story - Chicago Tribune
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over: Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball fueled by fifth-set comeback - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Zordani (1958) Linebacker, Football
Torrey Vogel (1980) Strong Safety, Football
Andre Chattams (1983) Wide Receiver, Football
Chris Bennett (1986) Quarterback, Football
Alexander Horvath (1998) Running Back, Football
DEC. 11 BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Perry Williams (1946) Fullback, Football
Chris Scott (1961) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gary Seitz (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mike Wagner (1971) Quarterback, Football
Brandon Robinson (1980) Running Back, Football
Aaron Levin (1981) Kicker/Punter, Football
Fabian Martin (1985) Cornerback, Football
Robert Kugler (1992) Center, Football
Mershawn Rice (2000) Wide Receiver, Football
JaQuez Cross (2002) Athlete, Football
Kelvin KJ Stokes (1999) Defensive Line, Football
DEC. 12 BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Sammy Carter (1950) Defensive Back, Football
Rubin Carter (1952) Assistant coach, Football
Adoaf Harris (1966) Running Back, Football
Linc Darner (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball
John Allison (1979) Center, Men's Basketball
Ronnie Johnson (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball
Dalyn Dawkins (1994) Running Back, Football
Austin Logan (1994) Safety, Football
