{{ timeAgo('2020-12-17 22:32:02 -0600') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 12.18.2020

GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Bob Diaco
After just six games, Bob Diaco is out as Purdue's defensive coordinator (Chad Krockover)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Bob Diaco out as Purdue defensive coordinator — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

BO:The DC vacancy and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Defensive Coordinator hot board — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Deep Dive: Talking Purdue football — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Mike Bobinski: 'I have complete confidence in where we're going — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Ohio State — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The Sound of Silence: College hoops isn't the same — Yahoo Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Purdue's 2021 football recruiting class, hoops recruits and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Paul Harber (1943) Forward, Men's Basketball

Bob Hadrick (1944) Offensive End, Football

Jim Garcia (1944) Defensive Tackle, Football

Rich Ostriker (1951) Offensive Guard, Football

Jason King (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football

Deangelo Yancey (1994) Wide Receiver, Football

Saturday, Dec. 19

Harry Rollinson (1946) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mike Phipps (1947) Quarterback, Football

Jovan Price (dec.) (1950) Forward, Men's Basketball

Frank Conner (1952) Kicker, Football

Greg Lehman (1957) Offensive Line, Football

Kevin McGrew (1972) Defensive Back, Football

Garrett Mocas (1987) Forward, Basketball

Sunday, Dec. 20

Gordon Teter (dec. 1999) (1943) Halfback, Football

Veno Paraskevas (1946) Linebacker, Football

Jim Jenkins (1954) Defensive Back, Football

Ryan Harmon (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football

Eric Haddad (1975) Running Back, Football

Keith Smith (1987) Quarterback, Football


