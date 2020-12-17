University Book Store Headlines: 12.18.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Bob Diaco out as Purdue defensive coordinator — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
BO:The DC vacancy and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Defensive Coordinator hot board — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Deep Dive: Talking Purdue football — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mike Bobinski: 'I have complete confidence in where we're going — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Ohio State — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The Sound of Silence: College hoops isn't the same — Yahoo Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: Purdue's 2021 football recruiting class, hoops recruits and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Paul Harber (1943) Forward, Men's Basketball
Bob Hadrick (1944) Offensive End, Football
Jim Garcia (1944) Defensive Tackle, Football
Rich Ostriker (1951) Offensive Guard, Football
Jason King (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Deangelo Yancey (1994) Wide Receiver, Football
Saturday, Dec. 19
Harry Rollinson (1946) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mike Phipps (1947) Quarterback, Football
Jovan Price (dec.) (1950) Forward, Men's Basketball
Frank Conner (1952) Kicker, Football
Greg Lehman (1957) Offensive Line, Football
Kevin McGrew (1972) Defensive Back, Football
Garrett Mocas (1987) Forward, Basketball
Sunday, Dec. 20
Gordon Teter (dec. 1999) (1943) Halfback, Football
Veno Paraskevas (1946) Linebacker, Football
Jim Jenkins (1954) Defensive Back, Football
Ryan Harmon (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football
Eric Haddad (1975) Running Back, Football
Keith Smith (1987) Quarterback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.