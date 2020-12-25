University Book Store Headlines: 12.25.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
They grew up watching the #NBA on #Christmas Day.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 24, 2020
In this year only, they get the chance to play on the day. @ballislife_219 is excited about it. pic.twitter.com/n2iSdqT9XM
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Game 10 Preview: Purdue vs. Maryland - GoldandBlack.com
Maryland visits Mackey Arena for Christmas Day showdown - PurdueSports.com
Winless Chicago State suspends men's basketball program for rest of season - ESPN.com
Purdue legend Gene Keady a nominee for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame - SaturdayTradition.com
Keyontae Johnson collapse and myocarditis diagnosis sparks health and liability concerns - Yahoo.com
Washington State transfer DT Lamonte McDougle has picked up offers from #Purdue, Illinois and Troy #BoilerUp #Illini @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @TomDienhart1 @IllinoisRivals— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 24, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Defensive coordinator hot board, 2.0 - GoldandBlack.com
Is college football going to hire any Black coaches this year? - Yahoo.com
Heisman Trophy finalists 2020 - CBSSports.com
Next Tagovailoa up — How Tua's younger brother Taulia moved from offensive line to QB1 - Yahoo.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Transfer Tracker: Top available TEs in the portal - Rivals.com
Get a sneak peek at the 87th annual (but first-ever virtual) #Purdue Christmas Show and then watch the full production! Special thanks to @PurduePMO️ for this holiday treat! 🎁 ➡️ https://t.co/d6CF7gRV4n pic.twitter.com/dMFcE3h8Uk— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) December 24, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
DECEMBER 25
Gary Feil (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
Gerald Thomas (1954) Forward, Men's Basketball
Merkle Williams (1964) Linebacker, Football
Scott Hoffman (1969) Quarterback, Football
Chris Haslon (1985) Running Back, Football
Cody Davis (1990) Center, Football
Jon McKeeman (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball
DECEMBER 26
Arnold Carter (1950) Defensive Back, Football
John Riester (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Darrell Douglas (1956) Fullback, Football
Joe Smith (1965) Defensive End, Football
Thomas Darby (1967) Tight End, Football
Curtis Taylor (1975) Running Back, Football
DECEMBER 27
Randy Minniear (1943) Halfback, Football
Bob Yunaska (1946) Linebacker, Football
Kevin Wolthausen (1957) Assistant Coach, Football
Jameson Evans (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
Basil Smotherman (1994) Forward, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.