{{ timeAgo('2020-12-25 06:55:32 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 12.25.2020

Tom Dienhart
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Game 10 Preview: Purdue vs. Maryland - GoldandBlack.com

Maryland visits Mackey Arena for Christmas Day showdown - PurdueSports.com

Winless Chicago State suspends men's basketball program for rest of season - ESPN.com

Purdue legend Gene Keady a nominee for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame - SaturdayTradition.com

Keyontae Johnson collapse and myocarditis diagnosis sparks health and liability concerns - Yahoo.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Defensive coordinator hot board, 2.0 - GoldandBlack.com

Is college football going to hire any Black coaches this year? - Yahoo.com

Heisman Trophy finalists 2020 - CBSSports.com

Next Tagovailoa up — How Tua's younger brother Taulia moved from offensive line to QB1 - Yahoo.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Transfer Tracker: Top available TEs in the portal - Rivals.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

DECEMBER 25

Gary Feil (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football

Gerald Thomas (1954) Forward, Men's Basketball

Merkle Williams (1964) Linebacker, Football

Scott Hoffman (1969) Quarterback, Football

Chris Haslon (1985) Running Back, Football

Cody Davis (1990) Center, Football

Jon McKeeman (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball

DECEMBER 26

Arnold Carter (1950) Defensive Back, Football

John Riester (1953) Defensive Back, Football

Darrell Douglas (1956) Fullback, Football

Joe Smith (1965) Defensive End, Football

Thomas Darby (1967) Tight End, Football

Curtis Taylor (1975) Running Back, Football

DECEMBER 27

Randy Minniear (1943) Halfback, Football

Bob Yunaska (1946) Linebacker, Football

Kevin Wolthausen (1957) Assistant Coach, Football

Jameson Evans (1982) Wide Receiver, Football

Basil Smotherman (1994) Forward, Men's Basketball

