University Book Store Headlines: 12.30.2019

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Matt Haarms returned to the Purdue lineup Saturday vs. Central Michigan (USA Today Sports)

PURDUE BASKETBALL


Purdue closes non-conference play by beating Central Michigan — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

Analysis and Wrap Video from Purdue-CMU — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue still searching for consistency as Big Ten play resumes — Journal and Courier ($)

Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Central Michigan – GoldandBlack.com ($)

Bracketology: Purdue a 9 seed — ESPN.com

Bracketology: Purdue to Dayton? — CBS Sports

Women: Purdue dominates defensively in win at Ohio State — PurdueSports.com

OTHER SPORTS

Wrestling: Purdue moves to sixth after Day 1 at Midlands — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Mewha (1945) Fullback, Football

Jim Gasvoda (dec.) (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football

Tim Maloney (1951) Linebacker, Football

Kent Shelton (1964) Linebacker, Football

Josh Ferguson (1985) Linebacker , Football

Andy Huffman (1987) Long Snapper, Football

John Humphrey (1987) Linebacker , Football

Charles Torwudzo (1991) Wide Receiver, Football

Nora Kiesler (1996) Center, Women's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}