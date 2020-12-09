 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 05:59:00 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 12.9.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Indiana pauses all team activity - The Hoosier

IU Quarterback draws rave reviews - The Hoosier

Practice cancelled - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue upset of IU in 1989 shows anything possible - GoldandBlack.com

Football scheduled to head to Bloomington - GolldandBlack.com

There's already clamoring for an IU-Ohio State rematch - Indianapolis Star

IU iin Big Ten title game, but not for long - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's loss to Miami - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis and Wrap Video - GoldandBlack.com

'Frustrating' loss to Miami - Journal & Courier

Stat Blast: Purdue-Miami - GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jeff Lesniewicz (1969) Quarterback, Football

Jonah Williams (1998) Linebacker, Football

{{ article.author_name }}