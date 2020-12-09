University Book Store Headlines: 12.9.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Indiana pauses all team activity - The Hoosier
IU Quarterback draws rave reviews - The Hoosier
Practice cancelled - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue upset of IU in 1989 shows anything possible - GoldandBlack.com
Football scheduled to head to Bloomington - GolldandBlack.com
There's already clamoring for an IU-Ohio State rematch - Indianapolis Star
IU iin Big Ten title game, but not for long - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's loss to Miami - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis and Wrap Video - GoldandBlack.com
'Frustrating' loss to Miami - Journal & Courier
Stat Blast: Purdue-Miami - GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jeff Lesniewicz (1969) Quarterback, Football
Jonah Williams (1998) Linebacker, Football
