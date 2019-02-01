University Book Store Headlines 2.1.19
Gold and Black Report: Feb. 1
No. 17 @BoilerBall was pushed to OT at @PennStateMBB, but Purdue hung on to win 99-90 behind @Cboogie_3's 38 points. Full video recap here. pic.twitter.com/OOY6PVQhmf— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 1, 2019
BASKETBALL
Purdue survives the Bryce-Jordan Center, again -- GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com | Centre Daily Times
3-2-1 and Wrap Video -- GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Penn State Stat Blast -- GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Penn State stats -- GoldandBlack.com
Purdue escapes Penn State with another OT win -- Journal & Courier ($)
Cline, Edwards made the difference - Journal & Courier
No. 17 Purdue escapes Penn State in OT -- PurdueSports.com
Nebraska dismantles Purdue women - Journal & Courier | Purduessports.com
Video: Matt Painter on #Purdue’s overtime win at Penn State https://t.co/hik7533n7y pic.twitter.com/rKb4hxwAab— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 1, 2019
Here's the @Cboogie_3 3-pointer that gave him a single-game career high 8 for @BoilerBall.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 1, 2019
Wow. pic.twitter.com/7hKrwRBIgf
Hey, @Cboogie_3: Keep having fun out there, and never change. 😂 pic.twitter.com/KMLzl12V43— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 1, 2019
FOOTBALL
Q&A with assistant from Purdue recruit LB Ben Kreul's high school -- GoldandBlack.com
Tiffany Smith, wife of ex-Texans G.M. and Purdue DB Rick Smith, dies at 49 -- abc13.com
VIDEO: #Purdue guard Ryan Cline on another big shooting night in a 99-90 overtime victory over Penn State. https://t.co/40EL36SPOH pic.twitter.com/69dccJ16Wv— Nathan Baird (@nbairdjc) February 1, 2019
RECRUITING
Boiling Over -- GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Boilermakers visit Chicagoland for B1G triple duals -- PurdueSports.com
On February 8th vs. Stanford, we will be joining the fight against cancer!— Purdue Wrestling (@PurdueWrestling) January 30, 2019
We are teaming up with @PUCancerCenter to raise money by auctioning off these special singlets during the dual. #AlwaysAggressive #tylerstrong pic.twitter.com/21LyVzgAsZ
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Bullock (1949) Fullback, Football
FEBRUARY 2
Fred Tragemann (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football
Leon Troyer (1947) Halfback, Football
Bill Mulchrone (1964) Linebacker, Football
Tommy Lee Myers (1964) Cornerback, Football
Chris Randolph (1979) Tight End, Football
Danny May (1982) Offensive Guard, Football
Kawann Short (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football
Matt Huene (1992) Offensive Tackle, Football
FEBRUARY 3
Bob Griese (1945) Quarterback, Football
Mike Steele (1954) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jannon Roland (1975) Forward, Women's Basketball
Andy Nelson (1981) Kicker, Football
Jerome Brooks (1984) Running Back, Football
