Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-01 06:11:03 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines 2.1.19

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: Feb. 1

BASKETBALL

Purdue survives the Bryce-Jordan Center, again -- GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com | Centre Daily Times

3-2-1 and Wrap Video -- GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Penn State Stat Blast -- GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Penn State stats -- GoldandBlack.com

Purdue escapes Penn State with another OT win -- Journal & Courier ($)

Cline, Edwards made the difference - Journal & Courier

No. 17 Purdue escapes Penn State in OT -- PurdueSports.com

Nebraska dismantles Purdue women - Journal & Courier | Purduessports.com


FOOTBALL

Q&A with assistant from Purdue recruit LB Ben Kreul's high school -- GoldandBlack.com

Tiffany Smith, wife of ex-Texans G.M. and Purdue DB Rick Smith, dies at 49 -- abc13.com

RECRUITING

Boiling Over -- GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Boilermakers visit Chicagoland for B1G triple duals -- PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Bullock (1949) Fullback, Football

FEBRUARY 2

Fred Tragemann (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football

Leon Troyer (1947) Halfback, Football

Bill Mulchrone (1964) Linebacker, Football

Tommy Lee Myers (1964) Cornerback, Football

Chris Randolph (1979) Tight End, Football

Danny May (1982) Offensive Guard, Football

Kawann Short (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football

Matt Huene (1992) Offensive Tackle, Football

FEBRUARY 3

Bob Griese (1945) Quarterback, Football

Mike Steele (1954) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jannon Roland (1975) Forward, Women's Basketball

Andy Nelson (1981) Kicker, Football

Jerome Brooks (1984) Running Back, Football

{{ article.author_name }}