🎬 Since Feb. 2017, we've won more games in Assembly Hall (4) than we have lost in Mackey Arena (3).— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 9, 2020
Relive the latest triumph here. pic.twitter.com/3YUt6FIk7c
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon Further Review: Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Net Rankings has Purdue at No. 26 - Exponent
Breakdown: Purdue's win at Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Doyel: Knight returns to Assembly Hall, nothing else matters - Indystar
Purdue wins fourth straight at Assembly Hall - Purduesports.com
Three-game winning streak has Purdue on right path - Journal & Courier
No. 20 Iowa outlasts Purdue in women's hoops - Purduesports.com
Empty week leaves Purdue women needing a strong finish -Journal & Courier
Catching up with Troy Lewis: GoldandBlack.com
Ranking Purdue's wins in Bloomington (before Saturday) - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: IU - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue makes bid of NCAA securing finish - The Courier
Indiana's Report Card versus Purdue - The Daily Hoosier
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Gold and Black LIVE Replay: Danny & John Anthrop - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com
A Big Ten referee's stories - Chicago Tribune
QA with Markus Bailey on the draft, beating OSU and more - The Spun
Why Taylor Stubblefield and Penn State are a perfect match - The Collegian
Barron and Robinson on XFL Rosters--NCAA
PURDUE RECRUITING
Best of the Midwest recruiting notes - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Softball remains undefeated - Purduesports.com
Daniels calls for civic exams - Journal & Courier
Boilers tied for second at LPR Classic - Purduesports.com
Men's Tennis falls to No. 3 Florida - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Wood (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Marc Foster (1967) Free Safety, Football
Mike Ulinski (1972) Punter, Football
Robert Marve (1989) Quarterback, Football
Brittany Rayburn (1990) Guard, Women's Basketball
