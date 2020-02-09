News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-09 19:04:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.10.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Upon Further Review: Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

Net Rankings has Purdue at No. 26 - Exponent

Breakdown: Purdue's win at Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

Doyel: Knight returns to Assembly Hall, nothing else matters - Indystar

Purdue wins fourth straight at Assembly Hall - Purduesports.com

Three-game winning streak has Purdue on right path - Journal & Courier

No. 20 Iowa outlasts Purdue in women's hoops - Purduesports.com

Empty week leaves Purdue women needing a strong finish -Journal & Courier

Catching up with Troy Lewis: GoldandBlack.com

Ranking Purdue's wins in Bloomington (before Saturday) - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: IU - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue makes bid of NCAA securing finish - The Courier

Indiana's Report Card versus Purdue - The Daily Hoosier




PURDUE FOOTBALL

Gold and Black LIVE Replay: Danny & John Anthrop - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com

A Big Ten referee's stories - Chicago Tribune

QA with Markus Bailey on the draft, beating OSU and more - The Spun

Why Taylor Stubblefield and Penn State are a perfect match - The Collegian

Barron and Robinson on XFL Rosters--NCAA

PURDUE RECRUITING

Best of the Midwest recruiting notes - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Softball remains undefeated - Purduesports.com

Daniels calls for civic exams - Journal & Courier

Boilers tied for second at LPR Classic - Purduesports.com

Men's Tennis falls to No. 3 Florida - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Wood (1953) Defensive Back, Football

Marc Foster (1967) Free Safety, Football

Mike Ulinski (1972) Punter, Football

Robert Marve (1989) Quarterback, Football

Brittany Rayburn (1990) Guard, Women's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}