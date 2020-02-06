Purdue has had many great shooters in its history. And few were a better marksman than Troy Lewis. The Anderson, Ind., native arrived in West Lafayette in the fall of 1984, having been co-Indiana Mr. Basketball with Delray Brooks, a Michigan City product who signed with Indiana. The 6-4 Lewis was a national recruit who had his picks of schools. And he chose Purdue, becoming one of the program's most beloved players. Lewis was one-third of Purdue's famed "Three Amigos" trio that dominated the Big Ten in the late-1980s. Lewis, Todd Mitchell and Everette Stephens led the Boilermakers to back-to-back Big Ten championships in 1987 and 1988. As seniors, the Purdue threesome finished 29-4 overall, 16-2 in the Big Ten and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney. Alas, the Boilermakers were stunned in the Sweet 16 by Kansas State and finished ranked No. 3 in the nation in the AP poll, a bitter end to a spectacular run in West Lafayette for Lewis, Mitchell and Stephens---who forever will be linked together in Purdue lore. Lewis ranks No. 5 in school history in scoring with 2,038 points (16.4 ppg), trailing only Rick Mount, Joe Barry Carroll, E'Twaun Moore and Dave Schellhase. Lewis played just his final two seasons with the 3-point line. If he had had the 3-pointer for all four seasons, Lewis may be the No. 2 all-time Purdue scorer. As it is, Lewis is still an all-time great who was a first-team All-Big Ten pick as a junior and senior and who led the team in scoring three seasons. Best yet, Lewis took Purdue to four NCAA tourneys and four 20-win seasons while never finishing lower than fourth in the Big Ten. GoldandBlack.com caught up with Lewis. GoldandBlack.com: What are you up to? Lewis: I am a sales executive for Victory Wholesale Grocery. I have been doing this for 27 years. I also coach high school basketball for Springfield High School, associate head coach. I live in Dayton. I have been here since the early 1990s, played for the Dayton Wings (WBL) starting in 1991. Been here ever since. GoldandBlack.com: You have a daughter, right? Lewis: Yes, I have a daughter, and grand daughter who will be 4 in April. GoldandBlack.com: How did you come to select Purdue? Lewis: I actually committed to Kansas. I came off my visit and my mom knew there was something different about me. I was usually tired off visits. But she noticed I had pep in my step and was talking a lot more. I told her I was thinking of going to Kansas, but she didn’t want to rush it. I hadn’t visited Purdue yet. When I got home, I got a call from Coach (Bruce) Weber. Next thing I knew, Coach Keady was calling me. I couldn’t figure out how they knew I already was back in town. I looked at my mom and said ‘Did you say something?' I guess my mom must have called them. This was in October. The signing period was in November. I sat down with my parents, Coach (Norm) Held and they gave me the pros and cons of staying in state, what it meant to the city of Anderson and my parents. It came down to Purdue, Kansas and Duke. Once I said I was going to Purdue, it felt right. I walked out of my coach’s house and I felt like a Boilermaker. It was the strangest thing. I knew I made the right decision. GoldandBlack.com: Did you consider going to Indiana to play for Bob Knight? Lewis: No. My mom and I took an unofficial visit there. My mom just wasn’t a big fan of Bobby Knight. I grew up watching IU. Bobby Wilkerson was from Anderson, my home town. He was on that 1976 team. Ray Tolbert went there. Stew (Robinson). Winston Morgan was from Anderson. That’s why I watched Indiana basketball. I was rooting for the guys I used to watch play at the Boys Club. And my mom and coach said there was no one from Anderson that really had made a mark at Purdue. Joe Campell played there. You can make your own legacy at Purdue that no one from Anderson has. GoldandBlack.com: Did you commit before Todd and Everette? Lewis: Todd says he was first. We go back and forth on it. The day I said I was going to Purdue, I called Todd. And he said he was going, too. He said he already told Coach. That’s when we decided to be roommates. Coach Weber told us, we have to get Everette. I heard Coach talk about him but wasn’t sure about him. But I saw him play in the state championship game on WGN, I was like, 'Oh, yes, we are gonna be OK.' Story continues below photo



The "Three Amigos" and Coach Keady remain close to this day.