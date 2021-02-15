 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 2.15.2021
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-15 00:40:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.15.2021

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's opportunity to kick Michigan State while it's down — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Bracketology — ESPN.com | CBS Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Football ticket sales— GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Report: Trey Kaufman-Renn's 38-point game Friday night — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: On Kaufman-Renn — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Women's Basketball: Purdue loses fifth straight — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Boilermakers sweep Michigan — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com

Women's Tennis: Purdue wins at Penn State — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Beigh (1948) Linebacker, Football

Bill DeVore (1951) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jim Meyer (1960) Fullback, Football

Rick Skibinski (1963) Center, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}