News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 06:17:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.24.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Upon further review: Michigan - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's loss to Michigan - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis: Purdue's loss to Michigan - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black LIVE: Bruce Parkinson, Mike Steele - WLFI.com

Catching up with Mel McCants - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Michigan - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue on the outside of NCAA Tournament - Journal & Courier

Doyel: Purdue fails to show fight (again) - Indystar.com


PURDUE FOOTBALL

39 Questions as Spring Football kicks off - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue opens practice with focus on defense - Journal & Courier

Brees poised to be NFL's 20th, 20-year player - NFL.com


RECRUITING

Which Big Ten signees found the best fit - Rivals.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Baseball keeps rolling - Purduesports.com

Women's golf set to open invitational - Purduesports.com

Bretscher a champion at Big Ten 3-meter - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mark Travline (1956) Defensive Back, Football

Eugene Parker (dec. 2016) (1956) Guard, Men's Basketball

Barry Lyons (1957) Fullback, Football

Butch Alder (dec. 2012) (1961) Center, Football

Corey Walden (1969) Strong Safety, Football

Cameron Stephens (1979) Forward, Men's Basketball

Joe Williams(1986) Running Back, Football

Javeare White (1988) Running Back, Football

Garrett Hudson (1995) Linebacker, Football

P.J. Thompson (1996) Guard, Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}