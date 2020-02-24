University Book Store Headlines: 2.24.2020
Upon further review: Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's loss to Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: Purdue's loss to Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black LIVE: Bruce Parkinson, Mike Steele - WLFI.com
Catching up with Mel McCants - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue on the outside of NCAA Tournament - Journal & Courier
Doyel: Purdue fails to show fight (again) - Indystar.com
"It was always kind of a goal of mine, just to maybe make a Hall of Fame."@RobbieHummel didn't just make any HOF, he made the @PurdueSports HOF.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 23, 2020
The @BoilerBall legend talked with @Meesh_McMahon about the honor. pic.twitter.com/MuBH7WKqgo
I know where I was 35 years ago today, where were you? Our archived story: https://t.co/FofQPujS6r and a little video reminder too: https://t.co/Q3N9h3gW1z pic.twitter.com/xBCDajlDUG— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) February 23, 2020
.@TomDienhart1 previews the start of Purdue spring practice https://t.co/poLf9tJusM— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) February 24, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
39 Questions as Spring Football kicks off - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue opens practice with focus on defense - Journal & Courier
Brees poised to be NFL's 20th, 20-year player - NFL.com
RECRUITING
Which Big Ten signees found the best fit - Rivals.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Baseball keeps rolling - Purduesports.com
Women's golf set to open invitational - Purduesports.com
Bretscher a champion at Big Ten 3-meter - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mark Travline (1956) Defensive Back, Football
Eugene Parker (dec. 2016) (1956) Guard, Men's Basketball
Barry Lyons (1957) Fullback, Football
Butch Alder (dec. 2012) (1961) Center, Football
Corey Walden (1969) Strong Safety, Football
Cameron Stephens (1979) Forward, Men's Basketball
Joe Williams(1986) Running Back, Football
Javeare White (1988) Running Back, Football
Garrett Hudson (1995) Linebacker, Football
P.J. Thompson (1996) Guard, Basketball
