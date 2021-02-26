University Book Store Headlines: 2.26.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Game No. 24 preview: Purdue at Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
The remarkable story of Purdue's Jaden Ivey and his mom, Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey - IndyStar.com
Purdue travels to Happy Valley for final road game of season - PurdueSports.com
Health department confirms Mackey Arena fan capacity - PurdueExponent.com
NCAA has plan in place if teams affected by COVID-19 cannot participate in March Madness - Yahoo.com
Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu out indefinitely with broken nose suffered in Michigan State loss - Yahoo.com
Where does NIT fit in this year? - CBSSports.com
ACC men's and women's basketball tournaments to have fans after all - ESPN.com
Buy or sell? Will these March Madness predictions come true? - SI.com
Who's the top 2020-21 coach of the year candidate in every college basketball conference? - ESPN.com
Wooden Watch: Which Wooden candidate is most likely to go off in a conference tournament? - ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Fit-and-trim Hewitt ready to forge role in Purdue backfield - GoldandBlack.com
Michigan, Northwestern establish trophy game honoring Big Ten’s first Black player - Yahoo.com
Penn State hires College Football Hall of Famer Anthony Poindexter as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach - Inquirer.com
Report: Colts Had a Recent Virtual Meeting with Purdue WR Rondale Moore Before the NFL Draft - StampedeBlue.com
49ers among several teams to virtually meet with Purdue WR Rondale Moore - 49ersWebZone.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Marcellus Moore is on to the 200m finals! His time of 21.09 is 3rd-fastest overall and 1st in his heat.— Purdue Track & Field / Cross Country (@PurdueTrackXC) February 25, 2021
That's 2 Boilermakers in the 200 final! 🔥
📊 https://t.co/TyQMLobsDD
📺 https://t.co/Y0MogA4ffu#BoilerUp 🚂 x #B1GTF pic.twitter.com/srCUytX7Fl
OLYMPIC/OTHER
No. 8 Maryland cruises past Purdue women's basketball - JCOnline.com
City of West Lafayette installing 16 new traffic cameras on Purdue's campus - WLFI.com
Exponent interview with Purdue President Mitch Daniels - PurdueExponent.com
Five podium finishes, three Top-10 marks highlight Day One - PurdueSports.com
3 score with second swims Thursday at Big Tens - PurdueSports.com
Last-second goal leads Purdue to overtime thriller - PurdueSports.com
Bretscher wins bronze on 3-Meter at Big Tens - PurdueSports.com
Schedules set for Big Ten men's and women's basketball tournaments in Indianapolis - JCOnline.com
Two pandemics, a century apart - PurdueExponent.com
Boilermakers open home slate with Michigan State, No. 14 Michigan - PurdueSports.com
2021 Big Ten Diving Championships - PurdueSports.com
"Who doesn't want to go to a school that will give you a standing ovation for diving for a loose ball?"@RaphealDavis3 spoke facts about the culture @CoachPainter instills with @BoilerBall. 🗣— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 25, 2021
Full podcast interview ➡️ https://t.co/otYrfLLTtK
📍 @NorthwesternSPS pic.twitter.com/MN19Q50AUE
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
FEBRUARY 26
Larry DeGennaro (1952) Running Back, Football
Tony Farquis (1963) Wide Receiver, Football
Dan Vandervieren (1988) Forward, Men's Basketball
Ryan Morris (1994) Tight End, Football
FEBRUARY 27
Reggie Arnold (1956) Wide Receiver, Football
FEBRUARY 28
Dave Herrick (1945) Halfback, Football
Camdyn Childers (2001) Wide Receiver, Football
Craig Nagel (1954) Quarterback, Football
Bruce Tufts (1959) Kicker, Football
Lee Cummings (1960) Guard, Men's Basketball
Brian Dinkins (1978) Defensive End, Football
Tom Hansen (1987) Kicker, Football
FEBRUARY 29
Jerry Lenarcic (1952) Tight End, Football
Chris Summers (1988) Kicker/Punter, Football
Jacob Thieneman (1996) Safety, Football
🎯 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 26, 2021
Got our 👀 on the stretch run. pic.twitter.com/Oqb3u7qEDB
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.