{{ timeAgo('2021-02-26 06:25:50 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.26.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Game No. 24 preview: Purdue at Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

The remarkable story of Purdue's Jaden Ivey and his mom, Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey - IndyStar.com

Purdue travels to Happy Valley for final road game of season - PurdueSports.com

Health department confirms Mackey Arena fan capacity - PurdueExponent.com

NCAA has plan in place if teams affected by COVID-19 cannot participate in March Madness - Yahoo.com

Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu out indefinitely with broken nose suffered in Michigan State loss - Yahoo.com

Where does NIT fit in this year? - CBSSports.com

ACC men's and women's basketball tournaments to have fans after all - ESPN.com

Buy or sell? Will these March Madness predictions come true? - SI.com

Who's the top 2020-21 coach of the year candidate in every college basketball conference? - ESPN.com

Wooden Watch: Which Wooden candidate is most likely to go off in a conference tournament? - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Fit-and-trim Hewitt ready to forge role in Purdue backfield - GoldandBlack.com

Michigan, Northwestern establish trophy game honoring Big Ten’s first Black player - Yahoo.com

Penn State hires College Football Hall of Famer Anthony Poindexter as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach - Inquirer.com

Report: Colts Had a Recent Virtual Meeting with Purdue WR Rondale Moore Before the NFL Draft - StampedeBlue.com

49ers among several teams to virtually meet with Purdue WR Rondale Moore - 49ersWebZone.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

No. 8 Maryland cruises past Purdue women's basketball - JCOnline.com

City of West Lafayette installing 16 new traffic cameras on Purdue's campus - WLFI.com

Exponent interview with Purdue President Mitch Daniels - PurdueExponent.com

Five podium finishes, three Top-10 marks highlight Day One - PurdueSports.com

3 score with second swims Thursday at Big Tens - PurdueSports.com

Last-second goal leads Purdue to overtime thriller - PurdueSports.com

Bretscher wins bronze on 3-Meter at Big Tens - PurdueSports.com

Schedules set for Big Ten men's and women's basketball tournaments in Indianapolis - JCOnline.com

Two pandemics, a century apart - PurdueExponent.com

Boilermakers open home slate with Michigan State, No. 14 Michigan - PurdueSports.com

2021 Big Ten Diving Championships - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

FEBRUARY 26

Larry DeGennaro (1952) Running Back, Football

Tony Farquis (1963) Wide Receiver, Football

Dan Vandervieren (1988) Forward, Men's Basketball

Ryan Morris (1994) Tight End, Football

FEBRUARY 27

Reggie Arnold (1956) Wide Receiver, Football

FEBRUARY 28

Dave Herrick (1945) Halfback, Football

Camdyn Childers (2001) Wide Receiver, Football

Craig Nagel (1954) Quarterback, Football

Bruce Tufts (1959) Kicker, Football

Lee Cummings (1960) Guard, Men's Basketball

Brian Dinkins (1978) Defensive End, Football

Tom Hansen (1987) Kicker, Football

FEBRUARY 29

Jerry Lenarcic (1952) Tight End, Football

Chris Summers (1988) Kicker/Punter, Football

Jacob Thieneman (1996) Safety, Football

