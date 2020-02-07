University Book Store Headlines: 2.7.2020
Gold and Black Report: Feb 7 on WLFI
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Stefanovic continues success behind the arc - Exponent
A bar trivia look at Purdue-IU - Exponent
Keady to attend IU game, Knight too? - Journal & Courier
Upon further review: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with Troy Lewis - GoldandBlack.com
Remaining Big Ten schedule - Hoosier.com
Knight-IU relationship thawing out - Indystar.com
IU looks to end five game losing streak to Purdue - IDS
Late rally comes up short for Purdue women - Purduesports.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Looking ahead: Running backs - GoldandBlack.com
Ryan Russell talks at Purdue - Exponent
Keyes paved the way in Virginia - Daily Press
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over: Feb. 6 - GoldandBlack.com
Ohio State tops again in Big Ten FB recruiting - Chicago Sun Times
OLYMPIC/OTHER SPORTS
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Brad Gutwein (1967) Receiver, Football
Brian Treski (1969) Tight End, Football
Woody Austin (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball
Roberto McBean (1986) Wide Receiver, Football
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS SATURDAY
Al Liepold (1943) Tackle, Football
Bob Purkhiser (Dec.) (1943) Guard, Men's Basketball
Mitch Ward (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball
Dick Rodgers (1953) Kicker, Football
Kim Cripe(1955) Defensive End, Football
Roger Crisp (1955) Fullback, Football
Andy Falender (1964) Kicker, Football
Eric Smith (1982) Free Safety, Football
JaJuan Johnson (1989) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS SUNDAY
Kadin Smith (2000) Defensive Back, Football
Larry Emch (1947) Defensive Back, Football
Paul Beery (1956) Defensive Back, Football
Dave Young (1959) Tight End, Football
Henry Feil (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mark Strimel (1961) Quarterback, Football
Julian Wagner (1969) Cornerback, Football
Herb Dove (1972) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball
Chad Dickerson (1983) Cornerback, Football
Langston Newton (1994) Defensive End, Football
