News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 06:49:09 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.7.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: Feb 7 on WLFI

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Stefanovic continues success behind the arc - Exponent

A bar trivia look at Purdue-IU - Exponent

Keady to attend IU game, Knight too? - Journal & Courier

Upon further review: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with Troy Lewis - GoldandBlack.com

Remaining Big Ten schedule - Hoosier.com

Knight-IU relationship thawing out - Indystar.com

IU looks to end five game losing streak to Purdue - IDS

Late rally comes up short for Purdue women - Purduesports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Looking ahead: Running backs - GoldandBlack.com

Ryan Russell talks at Purdue - Exponent

Keyes paved the way in Virginia - Daily Press

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over: Feb. 6 - GoldandBlack.com

Ohio State tops again in Big Ten FB recruiting - Chicago Sun Times

OLYMPIC/OTHER SPORTS

xxxx

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Brad Gutwein (1967) Receiver, Football

Brian Treski (1969) Tight End, Football

Woody Austin (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball

Roberto McBean (1986) Wide Receiver, Football

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS SATURDAY

Al Liepold (1943) Tackle, Football

Bob Purkhiser (Dec.) (1943) Guard, Men's Basketball

Mitch Ward (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball

Dick Rodgers (1953) Kicker, Football

Kim Cripe(1955) Defensive End, Football

Roger Crisp (1955) Fullback, Football

Andy Falender (1964) Kicker, Football

Eric Smith (1982) Free Safety, Football

JaJuan Johnson (1989) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS SUNDAY

Kadin Smith (2000) Defensive Back, Football

Larry Emch (1947) Defensive Back, Football

Paul Beery (1956) Defensive Back, Football

Dave Young (1959) Tight End, Football

Henry Feil (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football

Mark Strimel (1961) Quarterback, Football

Julian Wagner (1969) Cornerback, Football

Herb Dove (1972) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball

Chad Dickerson (1983) Cornerback, Football

Langston Newton (1994) Defensive End, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}