Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: Feb 7 on WLFI

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Stefanovic continues success behind the arc - Exponent A bar trivia look at Purdue-IU - Exponent Keady to attend IU game, Knight too? - Journal & Courier Upon further review: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com Catching up with Troy Lewis - GoldandBlack.com Remaining Big Ten schedule - Hoosier.com Knight-IU relationship thawing out - Indystar.com IU looks to end five game losing streak to Purdue - IDS Late rally comes up short for Purdue women - Purduesports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Looking ahead: Running backs - GoldandBlack.com

Ryan Russell talks at Purdue - Exponent Keyes paved the way in Virginia - Daily Press

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over: Feb. 6 - GoldandBlack.com Ohio State tops again in Big Ten FB recruiting - Chicago Sun Times

OLYMPIC/OTHER SPORTS

xxxx



BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Brad Gutwein (1967) Receiver, Football Brian Treski (1969) Tight End, Football Woody Austin (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball Roberto McBean (1986) Wide Receiver, Football

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS SATURDAY

Al Liepold (1943) Tackle, Football Bob Purkhiser (Dec.) (1943) Guard, Men's Basketball Mitch Ward (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball Dick Rodgers (1953) Kicker, Football Kim Cripe(1955) Defensive End, Football Roger Crisp (1955) Fullback, Football Andy Falender (1964) Kicker, Football Eric Smith (1982) Free Safety, Football JaJuan Johnson (1989) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS SUNDAY