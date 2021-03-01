University Book Store Headlines: 3.1.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
How things look entering the final week: pic.twitter.com/bGNOpdfLWo— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 28, 2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Farewell Cllz - GoldandBlack.com
Thoughts from the weekend: Clisby, hoops and more - GoldandBlack.com
Cllsby a one of a kind - Journal & Courier
Breakdown: Purdue's win at Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
Upon further review: Purdue's win over Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's win over Penn State - GoldandBllack.com
Purdue-Wisconsin through the years gallery - Badgers Wire
Big picture perspectives from Cuonzo Martin - Columbia Daily Tribune
Women beat Illinois for Senior Day win - Purduesports.com
The late Larry Clisby working at WLFI-TV in the mid-1980s. @WLFI pic.twitter.com/fzQ5wHsiLG— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) February 27, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm pleased with direction of defense after first scrimmage - GoldandBlack.com
DC Lambert: "We want to be attacking defense" - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue restructures duties on staff - Journal & Courier
Congratulations to @CoachNatePurdue!#BoilerUp 🚂 / #LetsPlayFootball 🏈 pic.twitter.com/cxyOW0BAYE— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) February 28, 2021
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball subdues IU for 17th-straight time - Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com
Softball drops two to Rutgers - Purduesports.com
Loschiavo wins Big Ten diving - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ed Zaunbrecher (1950) Assistant Coach, Football
Steve Burke (1952) Quarterback, Football
Daryl Calhoun (1963) Tailback, Football
Greg Olson (1963) Assistant Coach, Football
Ken Upshaw (1964) Defensive Line, Football
Nat Martin (1968) Free Safety, Football
David Steinmetz (1995) Offensive Line, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.