{{ timeAgo('2021-03-17 06:21:27 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.17.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Trevion Williams' breakout season for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Local connections: Here are the Indiana products playing in 2021 NCAA tournament - IndyStar.com

'A lot of pride' | Purdue only team from Indiana playing in NCAA tournament - JCOnline.com

Mackey Arena served as springboard for Purdue's 1980 Final Four run - JCOnline.com

Williams garners two All-District accolades - PurdueSports.com

Four Cinderellas to consider - CBSSports.com

Replacement teams won't be needed in Indy - CBSSports.com

Ranking 2021 NCAA tournament coaches as players, 1-68 - ESPN.com

Brad Stevens says he's 'grateful' to be Boston Celtics' coach amid talk about Indiana Hoosiers opening - ESPN.com

Ten mid-major stars who could shake up March Madness - SI.com

Eight men's teams to trust your bracket with in the first round - SI.com

Downtown Indianapolis prepares to host March Madness fans - WLFI.com

Racial graduation gap persists for NCAA tournament teams, study finds - Yahoo.com

Rick Pitino changed college basketball forever; could this coach follow his lead? - Yahoo.com

20 teams with a legit chance to win it all - CBSSports.com

Sister Jean will join Loyola team in Indianapolis for March Madness - SunTimes.com

Our experts fill out their brackets - CBSSports.com

New Mexico hires Richard Pitino after firing by Gophers - StarTribune.com

10 players to watch in the NCAA men's basketball tournament - Yahoo.com

5 Cinderellas that could help or bust your March Madness bracket - Yahoo.com

Ranking all 68 Men's NCAA Tournament teams - SI.com

There's one candidate for Indiana job that checks all the boxes - SI.com

If not for Purdue, state would be absent NCAA tournament at home - HeraldBulletin.com

Indiana better get this hire right - CBSSports.com

Latest on coaching changes: Who's in? Who's out? - CBSSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Hagen answers call to lead Purdue d-line--again - GoldandBlack.com

WR Anthony Mahoungou signs with the Frankfurt Galaxy of the European League of Football - AmericanFootballInternational.com

Drew Brees Inks Huge Deal with NBC Sports to Cover NFL, College Football, Olympics - TMZSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School student wins Scripps Regional Spelling Bee again - WLFI.com

Lambert recognized as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week - PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers set for NCAA wrestling championships - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Tom Bettis (dec. 2015) (1933) Guard, Football

Fred Akers (dec. 2020) (1938) Head Coach, Football

Pat Labus (1945) Center, Football

Bruce Rennie (1955) Tight End, Football

Jacquil Taylor (1995) Forward, Basketball

