University Book Store Headlines: 3.17.2021
✅ Mackey Arena— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2021
The home of @BoilerBall is ready for #MarchMadness! pic.twitter.com/siOUAPtq21
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Trevion Williams' breakout season for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Local connections: Here are the Indiana products playing in 2021 NCAA tournament - IndyStar.com
'A lot of pride' | Purdue only team from Indiana playing in NCAA tournament - JCOnline.com
Mackey Arena served as springboard for Purdue's 1980 Final Four run - JCOnline.com
Williams garners two All-District accolades - PurdueSports.com
Four Cinderellas to consider - CBSSports.com
Replacement teams won't be needed in Indy - CBSSports.com
Ranking 2021 NCAA tournament coaches as players, 1-68 - ESPN.com
Brad Stevens says he's 'grateful' to be Boston Celtics' coach amid talk about Indiana Hoosiers opening - ESPN.com
Ten mid-major stars who could shake up March Madness - SI.com
Eight men's teams to trust your bracket with in the first round - SI.com
Downtown Indianapolis prepares to host March Madness fans - WLFI.com
Racial graduation gap persists for NCAA tournament teams, study finds - Yahoo.com
Rick Pitino changed college basketball forever; could this coach follow his lead? - Yahoo.com
20 teams with a legit chance to win it all - CBSSports.com
Sister Jean will join Loyola team in Indianapolis for March Madness - SunTimes.com
Our experts fill out their brackets - CBSSports.com
New Mexico hires Richard Pitino after firing by Gophers - StarTribune.com
10 players to watch in the NCAA men's basketball tournament - Yahoo.com
5 Cinderellas that could help or bust your March Madness bracket - Yahoo.com
Ranking all 68 Men's NCAA Tournament teams - SI.com
There's one candidate for Indiana job that checks all the boxes - SI.com
If not for Purdue, state would be absent NCAA tournament at home - HeraldBulletin.com
Indiana better get this hire right - CBSSports.com
Latest on coaching changes: Who's in? Who's out? - CBSSports.com
The bracket is set. Coach @JeffBrohm is ready for some 🏀!— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) March 15, 2021
See the official bracket here ➡️ https://t.co/9y5YumUjVL#BoilerUp / #DontBetOnIt pic.twitter.com/SVGgUWnWjG
From Purdue to the @Saints, @DrewBrees will always be 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 & 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) March 14, 2021
👏🏽 Thank you Drew. pic.twitter.com/irrZyvFIJR
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Hagen answers call to lead Purdue d-line--again - GoldandBlack.com
WR Anthony Mahoungou signs with the Frankfurt Galaxy of the European League of Football - AmericanFootballInternational.com
Drew Brees Inks Huge Deal with NBC Sports to Cover NFL, College Football, Olympics - TMZSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School student wins Scripps Regional Spelling Bee again - WLFI.com
Lambert recognized as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week - PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers set for NCAA wrestling championships - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tom Bettis (dec. 2015) (1933) Guard, Football
Fred Akers (dec. 2020) (1938) Head Coach, Football
Pat Labus (1945) Center, Football
Bruce Rennie (1955) Tight End, Football
Jacquil Taylor (1995) Forward, Basketball
