University Book Store Headlines: 3.19.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue's Anthony Brown agrees to new deal with Cowboys — Dallas Morning News | DallasCowboys.com
Breaking down Drew Brees' new contract — NOLA.com
Weekly Word: On our current reality — GoldandBlack.com
Spring Break Checkup: Linebacker — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: On a big offseason and more — GoldandBlack.com
Memories of Purdue's last Final Four team — GoldandBlack.com
Where does college sports go from here? — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue in a strong position with offensive lineman Josh Sales — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Errol Patterson (1953) Wide Receiver, Football
Joe Barioli (1960) Kicker, Football
Dorien Bryant (1985) Wide Receiver, Football
Stephanie Helgeson (1987) Center, Women's Basketball
Tim Dougherty (1988) Kicker, Football
