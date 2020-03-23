University Book Store Headlines: 3.23.2020
President Mitch Daniels' message to Purdue students on Sunday, March 22
In case you need a little more convincing of some of the challenges ahead, this is seven minutes well spent. https://t.co/EAq4jKJFoh pic.twitter.com/m32B7pILO0— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) March 22, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Memories of 40 years ago - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with: Chad Austin - GoldandBlack.com
Missing March Madness: Carsen Edwards - Celtics Wire
Garza joins Joe Barry Carroll and Glenn Robinson in Big Ten club - Quad City Times
Keady Korner: Episode 2 - Purduesports.com
Maybe not enough to sustain the family… But still pretty proud of our garden!! https://t.co/DuoLPD1AU2— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) March 23, 2020
Vintage Cliz!! Kramer!! https://t.co/zoc0x5jOfq— Nate Barrett (@NateBarrett80) March 21, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
David Blough doing all he can to stay sharp amid pandemic - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue assistant coaches earn a combined $3.6M - Journal & Courier
Double duty jumpstarts Marcellus Moore's career - Journal & Courier
PURDUE RECRUITING
Pursuit of Kyran Montgomery continues - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Purdue students pack up to move home after spring break - Journal & Courier
Baseball looks ahead after cancelled spring season - Journal & Courier
Always Aggressive (Purdue Wrestling) podcast - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dennis Gamauf (1951) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bob Pickering (1961) Linebacker, Football
Lee Dell Clay (1961) Linebacker, Football
Tim Richardson (1964) Tailback, Football
Scott Schult (1967) Defensive End, Football
Tim Spiker (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball
Derrick Brown (1976) Free Safety, Football
Chris Clopton (1978) Wide Receiver, Football
