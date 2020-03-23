News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 3.23.2020

President Mitch Daniels' message to Purdue students on Sunday, March 22

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Memories of 40 years ago - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with: Chad Austin - GoldandBlack.com

Missing March Madness: Carsen Edwards - Celtics Wire

Garza joins Joe Barry Carroll and Glenn Robinson in Big Ten club - Quad City Times

Keady Korner: Episode 2 - Purduesports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

David Blough doing all he can to stay sharp amid pandemic - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue assistant coaches earn a combined $3.6M - Journal & Courier

Double duty jumpstarts Marcellus Moore's career - Journal & Courier

PURDUE RECRUITING

Pursuit of Kyran Montgomery continues - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Purdue students pack up to move home after spring break - Journal & Courier

Baseball looks ahead after cancelled spring season - Journal & Courier

Always Aggressive (Purdue Wrestling) podcast - Purduesports.com


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dennis Gamauf (1951) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bob Pickering (1961) Linebacker, Football

Lee Dell Clay (1961) Linebacker, Football

Tim Richardson (1964) Tailback, Football

Scott Schult (1967) Defensive End, Football

Tim Spiker (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball

Derrick Brown (1976) Free Safety, Football

Chris Clopton (1978) Wide Receiver, Football

