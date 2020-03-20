MORE: Chris Kramer | Jim Everett | Tim Stratton | Rodney Carter | Ryan Russell | Mike Phipps | Jim Schwantz | Dustin Keller | JaJuan Johnson | Troy Lewis | Ray Wallace | Shawn McCarthy | Mel McCants | Steve Bryant

The 1990s was a glorious decade for Purdue basketball. And Chad Austin played a big part in making that era special for Boilermaker fans.

He arrived in West Lafayette from Richmond (Ind.) High, having led the Red Devils to the 1991-92 state title as a junior by beating Lafayette Jeff in overtime. While at Purdue, Austin helped lead the program to Big Ten titles his freshman (1994-95) and sophomore (1995-96) seasons, part of "threepeat" that began in 1993-94 in Glenn Robinson's junior season.

Austin was famous for his toughness and big-shot making ability. Fans never will forget the game-winning shots Austin hit in back-to-back wins at Indiana in 1996 and 1997.

Austin's first dagger in Bloomington was a three-point bomb that came with 13.7 seconds left on February 25, 1996. The shot gave No. 8 Purdue a 74-72 win. His second game-winning shot in Assembly Hall was more drenched in drama, as Austin nailed a two-point shot with six-tenths of a second hanging on the clock to give Purdue an 89-87 victory on February 18, 1997.

Austin was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection (1997, 1998) and a two-time team MVP (1997, 1998) while leading Purdue in scoring in 1996 (12.8) and 1997 (17.0). Austin made the NCAA tourney all four seasons at Purdue. His best team was his last in 1997-98, when the Boilermakers went 28-8 (12-4 Big Ten, third) and reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 2 seed before losing to Stanford.

Austin began the 2019-20 season No. 14 on the all-time Purdue scoring list, finishing his career with a 13.1-scoring average and 1,694 points from 1994-95 to 1997-98. Austin averaged 17.0 points each of his final two seasons.

Austin was carrying on the legacy of older brother Woody, who was the 1988 Indiana Mr. Basketball. Woody Austin played at Purdue from 1988-89 to 1991-92, scoring 1,076 points. He averaged 18.5 points as a senior.

After leaving Purdue, Chad Austin enjoyed a solid career overseas, playing across Europe. GoldandBlack.com caught up recently with Austin.

GoldandBlack.com: What are you doing now?

Austin: I am in Brooklyn, N.Y. I have been here going on 12 years. I am fire safety director for an office building. I have three kids. One just got out of college at Albany State in Georgia where she played volleyball. My son is 11 and my daughter is 3.

GoldandBlack.com: When were you last at Purdue?

Austin: I was last at Purdue a couple years ago. They had a reunion in the summer for some old players. Maybe four years ago, in 2016.

GoldandBlack.com: Who do you stay in touch with?

Austin: I stay in touch with Brad (Miller). Of course, Brandon (Brantley). I try to stay in touch as much as I can.

Story continues below photo