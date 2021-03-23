Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

#Purdue will conduct its Pro Day today. Testing begins at 10 am ET. Among the key players working out: Rondale Moore, Derrick Barnes, Grant Hermanns, Lorenzo Neal. Will have updates later. — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) March 23, 2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue's early exit means an early offseason. What's next for Boilermakers https://t.co/E39DzsAATy — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) March 22, 2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

10 Things we learned during spring practice - GoldandBlack.com Spack's season ends - Illinois State

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Wrestling puts eight on national stage - Exponent Purdue to allow fans in the stand for baseball, softball - Journal & Courier | Purdue (statement)

Chris Clopton (with Big Ten championship trophy) was a key player in Purdue's resurgence under Joe Tiller from 1997-2000. (Tom Campbell)

