{{ timeAgo('2021-03-23 06:54:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.23.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Prospectus 1.0: A look ahead to next season - GoldandBlack.com

Shrewsberry arrives at Penn State - Penn Live

Was the Big Ten overrated all along? Yahoosports.com

ICYMI: Keady, Knight visit in Bloomington - Fox 59

Spurs pays tribute to women's basketball with iconic jerseys - Yahoo Sports

Reseeding the the Sweet 16 - ESPN

Illinois investigating racist post against Cockburn - ESPN


PURDUE FOOTBALL

10 Things we learned during spring practice - GoldandBlack.com

Spack's season ends - Illinois State

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Wrestling puts eight on national stage - Exponent

Purdue to allow fans in the stand for baseball, softball - Journal & Courier | Purdue (statement)

Chris Clopton (with Big Ten championship trophy) was a key player in Purdue's resurgence under Joe Tiller from 1997-2000.
Chris Clopton (with Big Ten championship trophy) was a key player in Purdue's resurgence under Joe Tiller from 1997-2000. (Tom Campbell)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dennis Gamauf (1951) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bob Pickering (1961) Linebacker, Football

Lee Dell Clay (1961) Linebacker, Football

Tim Richardson (1964) Tailback, Football

Scott Schult (1967) Defensive End, Football

Tim Spiker (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball

Derrick Brown (1976) Free Safety, Football

Chris Clopton (1978) Defensive Back/Wide Receiver, Football

