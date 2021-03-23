University Book Store Headlines: 3.23.2021
#Purdue will conduct its Pro Day today. Testing begins at 10 am ET. Among the key players working out: Rondale Moore, Derrick Barnes, Grant Hermanns, Lorenzo Neal. Will have updates later.— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) March 23, 2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Prospectus 1.0: A look ahead to next season - GoldandBlack.com
Shrewsberry arrives at Penn State - Penn Live
Was the Big Ten overrated all along? Yahoosports.com
ICYMI: Keady, Knight visit in Bloomington - Fox 59
Spurs pays tribute to women's basketball with iconic jerseys - Yahoo Sports
Reseeding the the Sweet 16 - ESPN
Illinois investigating racist post against Cockburn - ESPN
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue's early exit means an early offseason. What's next for Boilermakers https://t.co/E39DzsAATy— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) March 22, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
10 Things we learned during spring practice - GoldandBlack.com
Spack's season ends - Illinois State
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Wrestling puts eight on national stage - Exponent
Purdue to allow fans in the stand for baseball, softball - Journal & Courier | Purdue (statement)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dennis Gamauf (1951) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bob Pickering (1961) Linebacker, Football
Lee Dell Clay (1961) Linebacker, Football
Tim Richardson (1964) Tailback, Football
Scott Schult (1967) Defensive End, Football
Tim Spiker (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball
Derrick Brown (1976) Free Safety, Football
Chris Clopton (1978) Defensive Back/Wide Receiver, Football
