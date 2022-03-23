 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 3.23.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

In-depth interview about Saint Peter's with Jerry Carino -- Kyle Charters/Hammer Down Show

Purdue's Final Four odds are rising - Washington Post

Purdue flexing its muscles - AP

Purdue for Life event in Philly - Purduesports.com

How Saint Peter's became this year's NCAA Cinderella - 538

Purdue-Saint Peter's game notes - Purduesports.com

Houston, Purdue and Kansas will join Gonzaga in Final Four--New York Post

Saint Peter's not worried about Edey - New York Post

PURDUE FOOTBALL

RB Devin Mockobee has been a 'pleasant surprise' - GoldandBlack.com

Sunshine shines on Purdue spring ball - Purduesports.com

Doerue emerges as leader - Journal and Courier

Karlaftis' NFL draft report - Yahoo.com

bountiful depth makes DL a promising unit - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

The latest on Indiana top lineman prospect Luke Burgess - Rivals.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Soccer adjusts schedule - Purduesports.com

Record 10 swimmers/divers to represent Purdue in NCAAs - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dennis Gamauf (1951) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bob Pickering (1961) Linebacker, Football

Lee Dell Clay (1961) Linebacker, Football

Tim Richardson (1964) Tailback, Football

Scott Schult (1967) Defensive End, Football

Tim Spiker (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball

Derrick Brown (1976) Free Safety, Football

Chris Clopton (1978) Wide Receiver, Football

