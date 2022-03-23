University Book Store Headlines: 3.23.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
In-depth interview about Saint Peter's with Jerry Carino -- Kyle Charters/Hammer Down Show
Purdue's Final Four odds are rising - Washington Post
Purdue flexing its muscles - AP
Purdue for Life event in Philly - Purduesports.com
How Saint Peter's became this year's NCAA Cinderella - 538
Purdue-Saint Peter's game notes - Purduesports.com
Houston, Purdue and Kansas will join Gonzaga in Final Four--New York Post
Saint Peter's not worried about Edey - New York Post
PURDUE FOOTBALL
RB Devin Mockobee has been a 'pleasant surprise' - GoldandBlack.com
Sunshine shines on Purdue spring ball - Purduesports.com
Doerue emerges as leader - Journal and Courier
Karlaftis' NFL draft report - Yahoo.com
bountiful depth makes DL a promising unit - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
The latest on Indiana top lineman prospect Luke Burgess - Rivals.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Soccer adjusts schedule - Purduesports.com
Record 10 swimmers/divers to represent Purdue in NCAAs - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dennis Gamauf (1951) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bob Pickering (1961) Linebacker, Football
Lee Dell Clay (1961) Linebacker, Football
Tim Richardson (1964) Tailback, Football
Scott Schult (1967) Defensive End, Football
Tim Spiker (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball
Derrick Brown (1976) Free Safety, Football
Chris Clopton (1978) Wide Receiver, Football
