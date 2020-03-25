University Book Store Headlines: 3.25.2020
🐕 Matt Haarms is staying busy, doing his part to help the community.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 24, 2020
Just because, here's 6️⃣0️⃣ seconds of @ETwaun55.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 25, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
An early 20-21 Purdue MBB prospectus - GoldandBlack.com
Hummel, others talk Olympic postponement - Journal & Courier | GoldandBlack.com
MBB Year in Photos - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers Stovall, Masters, Brady listed on all-time Lafayette Jeff team - IndyStar
CBS rebroadcast of classic NCAA Tournament games - CBS
20 years ago today...
That year was crazy....Talk about a baby face tho😂 https://t.co/2o0R8rWSeJ— Kawann Short (@kk_mr93) March 25, 2020
Check out our extensive Gold and Black Radio interview with #Purdue Hall of Famer Billy Keller--the only link to both of the #Boilermaker men's basketball Final Four appearances. Lots of interesting comments about his assistant coaching experience in '80. https://t.co/fMBMXVKhMP pic.twitter.com/C5HQM8YQPq— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) March 24, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Will we have a 2020 season? BTN's Gerry DiNardo answers that and other questions - GoldandBlack.com
Barron quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 - South Bend Tribune
How football programs dealing with the pandemic: Brock Spack - GoldandBlack.com
Nebraska puts $155M football stadium project on hold - Omaha World Herald
OTHER
Fourth COVID-19 case reported in Tippecanoe Country - Journal & Courier
Steele Johnson featured in NY Times re: Olympic postponement - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rick Snider (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bill Yanchar (1948) Defensive Guard, Football
Jon Zwitt (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Robert Pruitt (1958) Fullback, Football
Mike Thrash (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Drobac (1963) Tailback, Football
Jeff Witter (1964) Defensive Line, Football
Shane Summers (1982) Free Safety, Football
