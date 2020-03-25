News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 3.25.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Kirk Barron, Purdue Boilermakers Football
Kirk Barron, the former Boilermaker center, had recent direct exposure to COVID-19. (GoldandBlack.com)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

An early 20-21 Purdue MBB prospectus - GoldandBlack.com

Hummel, others talk Olympic postponement - Journal & Courier | GoldandBlack.com

MBB Year in Photos - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers Stovall, Masters, Brady listed on all-time Lafayette Jeff team - IndyStar

CBS rebroadcast of classic NCAA Tournament games - CBS

20 years ago today...

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Will we have a 2020 season? BTN's Gerry DiNardo answers that and other questions - GoldandBlack.com

Barron quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 - South Bend Tribune

How football programs dealing with the pandemic: Brock Spack - GoldandBlack.com

Nebraska puts $155M football stadium project on hold - Omaha World Herald

OTHER 

Fourth COVID-19 case reported in Tippecanoe Country - Journal & Courier

Steele Johnson featured in NY Times re: Olympic postponement - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rick Snider (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bill Yanchar (1948) Defensive Guard, Football

Jon Zwitt (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Robert Pruitt (1958) Fullback, Football

Mike Thrash (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Drobac (1963) Tailback, Football

Jeff Witter (1964) Defensive Line, Football

Shane Summers (1982) Free Safety, Football

