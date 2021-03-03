University Book Store Headlines: 3.3.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's win over Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: Purdue's win over Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Wisconsini - GoldandBlack.com
Former Iowa women's player donates $7M to Iowa WBB - Quad City Times
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Anthrop a super senior - GoldandBlack.com
Names to watch for assistant coach position - Journal & Courier
21 things you should know for college football in 2021 - CBSSports
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Wrestling ready for Big Ten championships - GoldandBlack.com
Soccer's Kevdzija honored as Big Ten's top freshman - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gary Kennedy (1946) Fullback, Football
Dave Heiss (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football
Fred Haug (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gary Hrivnak (1951) Defensive End, Football
Calvin Williams (1967) Wide Receiver, Football
Jason Thomas (1976) Free Safety, Football
Kevin Noel (1983) Wide Receiver, Football
Dan McGowen (1984) Offensive Guard, Football
Mike Eargle (1989) Cornerback (dec. 2017), Football
