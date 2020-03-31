News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 3.31.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine Simulcast: About college football ... - GoldandBlack.com

NCAA grants waiver for all spring-sports athletes to receive extra year of eligibility - USAToday.com

Ten freshmen who exceeded their expectations - CBSSports.com


Michigan AG asked to investigate rape claim against MSU basketball player - ESPN.com

Rutgers lands Cliff Omoruyi, highest-ranked recruit since 2008 - ESPN.com

Why extra eligibility for spring college athletes is not a slam dunk as NCAA prepares to vote - CBSSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue hoops recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

Report: ESPN targeting Drew Brees as MNF analyst - SaturdayTradition.com

SEC, Big 12, Pac-12 to allow virtual instruction, meetings between coaches and players during quarantine - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

New Orleans pass-rusher is a Purdue target - GoldandBlack.com

Springtime shutdown means opportunities lost for basketball recruits - GoldandBlack.com

TE Ben Buechel eager for opportunity to be preferred walk-on in 2020 - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Coronavirus: As stay-at-home orders linger, NASA trainer at Purdue tells how astronauts cope: 'Focus on the mission' - JCOnline.com

Coronavirus: Purdue graduate Tyler Mantel tackling ventilator shortage - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob Lashley (1961) Defensive Back, Football

Joy Holmes (1969) Forward, Women's Basketball

John Gertzen (1971) Wide Receiver, Football

Tim Ervin (1973) Guard, Men's Basketball

Shane Ryan (1976) Kicker, Football

Ukari Figgs (1977) Guard, Women's Basketball

Michelle Duhart (1978) Forward, Women's Basketball

Kory Sheets (1985) Running Back, Football

