Purdue didn't sign a tight end in its 2020 recruiting class, but it will welcome preferred walk-on Ben Buechel into the fold.

The 6-4, 210-pound Buechel was headed to Air Force until he had a change of heart and instead opted to be a preferred walk-on at Purdue after he said he had a few offers from FCS and D-2 schools. Buechel will join a tight end ranks that lost standout Brycen Hopkins but welcomes back sophomore Payne Durham along with redshirt freshmen Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller.

"After I decided I didn't want to go to Air Force, I started to reach out to programs," said Buechel. "One was Purdue, and it offered me a preferred walk-on opportunity. I really liked what they had to offer to me. I think it’s a great opportunity for me."

Buechel picked Purdue even though he never has visited the campus.

"I was gonna go a week ago, but all of this (pandemic) happened," said Buechel, who wants to major in management. "You can get a feel for the campus on line."

Buechel played in a spread offense that liked to run the ball at Eisenhower High in New Berlin, Wis., which is a Division 3 school--the third-largest classification in Wisconsin. Despite playing in a offense that liked to run, Buechel still managed to make 25 catches for 339 yards and four TDs last season.

New Berlin is located about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. This past winter, Buechel's Eisenhower basketball team took on Catholic Memorial High of Waukesha, which is the school of 2020 Purdue linebacker signee Ben Kreul. Buechel guarded Kreul.

"That was fun," said Buechel.

Buechel says he's a mobile tight end who has good hands for his size. And he usually was split out.

"I haven’t my hand in the dirt a lot," said Buechel, who runs a 4.65 40. "But I think I am pretty physical as a blocker.

"I like to play in space and it’s an advantage for me going against linebackers in space. I am physical when I need to be."

What areas does he want to improve?

"I want to get bigger, add strength," he said. "I want to learn the playbook as soon as I can so I can flourish in their system. (Purdue coaches) want me to put on weight, which will come in time. I know they use their tight ends a lot. Brycen Hopkins was a tremendous tight end for them.

"I am excited for this opportunity."

