University Book Store Headlines: 3.31.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Wedding day blues: Duke, Carolina fans getting married this weekend face incredible predicament - Yahoo.com

What ESPN's experts got right and wrong in Final Four picks - ESPN.com

Purdue can end disappointing NCAA tournament losses by returning to its roots - JCOnline.com

How Final Four players ranked as recruits - CBSSports.com

Weekly Word: Back to basics, ball security and more - GoldandBlack.com

Jackson Anthrop knows it 'just takes one team to give you a chance' - GoldandBlack.com

Future is now for young o-linemen Moussa and Mbow - GoldandBlack.com

Spring Football Central - GoldandBlack.com

Gallery: Pro Day at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

David Bell focused on route running instead of 40 time - JCOnline.com

Building depth at tight end focus during spring practice - JCOnline.com

Jim Chaney joins Georgia Tech staff - FootballScoop.com

WWE to host 45 current, former college athletes at WrestleMania weekend tryout - ESPN.com