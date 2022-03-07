University Book Store Headlines: 3.7.2022
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE RECRUITING
First Impression: Flory Budinga - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Deep Dive: Spring practice No. 3 - GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Spring practice No. 3 - GoldandBlack.com
At NFL Combine, Purdue's Karlaftis reflects on journey that will take him to pro career - IndyStar.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Jerry Palm: Purdue jumps to No. 2 seed - CBS Sports
Three thoughts from the weekend; GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's win vs. Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast - Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue vs. Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Ivey named a finalist for Wooden Award - PurdueSports.com
The story of Indiana's and Purdue's long basketball history - Exponent.com
No. 8 Purdue closes out regular season with 69-67 win over Indiana - PurdueSports.com
Seniors orchestrate perfect script in final home game for Purdue basketball - JCOnline.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Boilermakers secure four NCAA bids at B1G championships - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling 10th in Big Ten championships - Purduesports.com
Walk-off homer keeps Purdue baseball undefeated - Purduesports.com
Men's golfers move up in Palmer Cup rankings - Purduesports.com
Softball edged by SIUE - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Steve Lafary (1958) Middle Guard, Football
Keith Spaeth (1961) Offensive Line, Football
Derick Schmidt (1969) Offensive Tackle, Football
Nick Fincher (1985) Offensive Guard, Football
Ryan Watson (1994) Defensive Tackle, Football
Markus Bailey (1997) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.