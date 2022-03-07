 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 3.7.2022

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE RECRUITING

First Impression: Flory Budinga - GoldandBlack.com


PURDUE FOOTBALL

Deep Dive: Spring practice No. 3 - GoldandBlack.com

Gallery: Spring practice No. 3 - GoldandBlack.com

At NFL Combine, Purdue's Karlaftis reflects on journey that will take him to pro career - IndyStar.com


PURDUE BASKETBALL

Jerry Palm: Purdue jumps to No. 2 seed - CBS Sports

Three thoughts from the weekend; GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's win vs. Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast - Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

Gallery: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

Upon Further Review: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue vs. Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

Ivey named a finalist for Wooden Award - PurdueSports.com

The story of Indiana's and Purdue's long basketball history - Exponent.com

No. 8 Purdue closes out regular season with 69-67 win over Indiana - PurdueSports.com

Seniors orchestrate perfect script in final home game for Purdue basketball - JCOnline.com


OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Boilermakers secure four NCAA bids at B1G championships - PurdueSports.com

Wrestling 10th in Big Ten championships - Purduesports.com

Walk-off homer keeps Purdue baseball undefeated - Purduesports.com

Men's golfers move up in Palmer Cup rankings - Purduesports.com

Softball edged by SIUE - Purduesports.com


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Steve Lafary (1958) Middle Guard, Football

Keith Spaeth (1961) Offensive Line, Football

Derick Schmidt (1969) Offensive Tackle, Football

Nick Fincher (1985) Offensive Guard, Football

Ryan Watson (1994) Defensive Tackle, Football

Markus Bailey (1997) Linebacker, Football

