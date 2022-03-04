 Deep Dive | Purdue football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-04 20:35:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Deep Dive: Spring practice No. 3

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

I take a look at the third spring football practice, offering observations and analysis to give you perspective.

Access this DEEP DIVE and join the conversation it always creates.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}