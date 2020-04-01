Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

🗣️ "He's quicker than you. Stronger than you. Tougher than you. And wants it more than you". @C_K_3 is a 𝗕𝗔𝗗, 𝗕𝗔𝗗 man. pic.twitter.com/gT71pQTHPA — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 1, 2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine Simulcast: An uncertain off-season - GoldandBlack.com Pac-12 sitting on a pile of emergency cash, but this might not be the best time to use it - MercuryNews.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Pigskin-covered mail bag - GoldandBlack.com What if ... Kyle Orton didn't fumble in 2004 vs. Wisconsin? - GoldandBlack.com Here's the biggest factor in college football returning this fall - Yahoo.com

Brycen Hopkins: 4 things to know about the Purdue football player, 2020 NFL Draft prospect - USAToday.com Will we have football in the fall? WVU AD discusses - WVUSports.com Q-and-A with Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick on football, faith, COVID-19 and beyond - NDInsider.com University of Michigan looking to convert indoor track into hospital space during coronavirus - Freep.com

A Group of 5 president recently suggested to another G5 president they should go ahead & move the 2020 college football season to spring, source told @Stadium. Obviously, it’s too early for that, but these are among options presidents & ADs are considering if season is delayed — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 1, 2020

Steve Addazio joins growing list of coaches who say they could start from scratch with fall camp and get ready for the season. "Sometimes I think we overtrain ... We're all sort of control freaks. We're losing part of that control." — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) April 1, 2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue among favorites for four-star tight end Jordan Dingle - GoldandBlack.com Carson Barrett follows father's footsteps, joins Purdue basketball program - WLFI.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Coronavirus calculus could change way college athletic departments operate forever - Tucson.com

Always Aggressive Podcast, Episode 24 - PurdueSports.com

