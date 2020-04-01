University Book Store Headlines: 4.02.2020
🗣️ "He's quicker than you. Stronger than you. Tougher than you. And wants it more than you". @C_K_3 is a 𝗕𝗔𝗗, 𝗕𝗔𝗗 man. pic.twitter.com/gT71pQTHPA— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 1, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine Simulcast: An uncertain off-season - GoldandBlack.com
Pac-12 sitting on a pile of emergency cash, but this might not be the best time to use it - MercuryNews.com
𝘔𝘰𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣. 💨💨💨@BoilerFootball x @moore_rondale pic.twitter.com/TIoZXJ0VSW— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) April 1, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Pigskin-covered mail bag - GoldandBlack.com
What if ... Kyle Orton didn't fumble in 2004 vs. Wisconsin? - GoldandBlack.com
Here's the biggest factor in college football returning this fall - Yahoo.com
Brycen Hopkins: 4 things to know about the Purdue football player, 2020 NFL Draft prospect - USAToday.com
Will we have football in the fall? WVU AD discusses - WVUSports.com
Q-and-A with Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick on football, faith, COVID-19 and beyond - NDInsider.com
University of Michigan looking to convert indoor track into hospital space during coronavirus - Freep.com
A Group of 5 president recently suggested to another G5 president they should go ahead & move the 2020 college football season to spring, source told @Stadium. Obviously, it’s too early for that, but these are among options presidents & ADs are considering if season is delayed— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 1, 2020
Steve Addazio joins growing list of coaches who say they could start from scratch with fall camp and get ready for the season. "Sometimes I think we overtrain ... We're all sort of control freaks. We're losing part of that control."— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) April 1, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue among favorites for four-star tight end Jordan Dingle - GoldandBlack.com
Carson Barrett follows father's footsteps, joins Purdue basketball program - WLFI.com
President @purduemitch announces launch of Safe Campus Task Force. #PurdueUniversity https://t.co/MVZ1L5SvFe pic.twitter.com/FI26GNMV2q— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) April 1, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Coronavirus calculus could change way college athletic departments operate forever - Tucson.com
Always Aggressive Podcast, Episode 24 - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Austen Moret (1989) Center, Football
Connor Snapp (1991) Offensive Guard, Football
