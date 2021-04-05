University Book Store Headlines: 4.05.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's recruits and more - GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Silver Creek, Trey Kaufman-Renn repeat as 3A champions - GoldandBlack.com
Caleb Furst dominates second half in 2A state title win - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black LIVE April 2: The Clisby analysts special - WLFI.com
Where does Gonzaga-UCLA rank among greatest men's Final Four games of modern era? - Yahoo.com
Final Four: What you need to know ahead of Baylor vs. Gonzaga - Yahoo.com
Rare air: Why Gonzaga vs. Baylor is a historic title game matchup - Yahoo.com
2021 National Championship Game -- Gonzaga vs. Baylor: Things to know - CBSSports.com
Luka Garza wins Naismith Trophy - HawkeyeReport.com
BYU basketball: Matt Haarms 'Weighing his options' - CougsDaily.com
Saturday Simulcast: The transfer portal era, the NCAA Tournament and more - GoldandBlack.com
Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs meets his moment - Yahoo.com
Cincinnati places men's basketball coach John Brannen on leave after rash of transfers - Yahoo.com
Officials investigating potential NCAA tournament COVID-19 exposures after death of 23-year-old Alabama fan - Yahoo.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Colt McCoy among wealthy organized donors pressuring Texas to keep 'Eyes of Texas' - Yahoo.com
College football stars poised to wow scouts at their future NFL Draft pro day workouts - CBSSports.com
College football spring games 2021: Schedule, dates, times, TV channels for Power Five conferences - CBSSports.com
Want more of this?— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 2, 2021
Check out the photos of the year here:https://t.co/tnfTfIhGKK
PURDUE RECRUITING
We're headed to Omaha!— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) April 4, 2021
The Boilermakers earn a first round bye with the No. 7 overall seed.
▶️ 2nd Round
📆 Thursday, April 15 pic.twitter.com/auxKW6RB0m
👏👏👏 Our very own @WillChap19 represented us well in singing the national anthem before the first #FinalFour game today. 🇺🇸 #BoilerUp 🚂— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) April 3, 2021
(🎥 from @FinalFour)
pic.twitter.com/2jNbASX3bp
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Big inning burns Boilermakers in another rubber game loss - PurdueSports.com
Purdue 7th after round one of elite Calusa Cup - PurdueSports.com
Omaha bound - PurdueSports.com
NCAA on brink of allowing one-time immediate transfer for all athletes - SI.com
The NCAA's ability to properly oversee college sports is 'terminal' - CBSSports.com
NCAA has rough day at Supreme Court as justices question whether amateurism concept holds up at all - CBSSports.com
Boilermakers keep Golden Boot with scoreless draw - PurdueSports.com
Purdue wins two, sets three top-10 marks - PurdueSports.com
Henley tosses 1-hitter, Purdue splits doubleheader - PurdueSports.com
Purdue falls at No. 18 Michigan - PurdueSports.com
Cossu, Wozniak take down No. 49 as Purdue falls to Michigan State - PurdueSports.com
𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐒.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 4, 2021
🏆 @calebfurst
🏆 Trey Kaufman-Renn
Next stop... The 765. pic.twitter.com/xKdoVvy7QZ
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Doug Trudeau (1944) Center, Men's Basketball
Herman Gilliam (dec. 2005) (1947) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball
Dale Walker (1953) Defensive End, Football
Dave Monnot III (2001) Linebacker, Football
Larry Gates (1961) Quarterback, Football
Roberto Armenteros (1964) Wide Receiver, Football
Erika Brooks (1969) Forward, Women's Basketball
Travis Best (1978) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jason Kacinko (1987) Offensive Guard, Football
Ken Plue (1988) Offensive Lineman, Football
Vince Edwards (1996) Forward, Basketball
Ethan Morton (2001) Guard, Men's Basketball
