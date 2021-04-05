 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-05 05:59:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.05.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's recruits and more - GoldandBlack.com

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Silver Creek, Trey Kaufman-Renn repeat as 3A champions - GoldandBlack.com

Caleb Furst dominates second half in 2A state title win - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black LIVE April 2: The Clisby analysts special - WLFI.com

Where does Gonzaga-UCLA rank among greatest men's Final Four games of modern era? - Yahoo.com

Final Four: What you need to know ahead of Baylor vs. Gonzaga - Yahoo.com

Rare air: Why Gonzaga vs. Baylor is a historic title game matchup - Yahoo.com

2021 National Championship Game -- Gonzaga vs. Baylor: Things to know - CBSSports.com

Luka Garza wins Naismith Trophy - HawkeyeReport.com

BYU basketball: Matt Haarms 'Weighing his options' - CougsDaily.com

Saturday Simulcast: The transfer portal era, the NCAA Tournament and more - GoldandBlack.com

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs meets his moment - Yahoo.com

Cincinnati places men's basketball coach John Brannen on leave after rash of transfers - Yahoo.com

Officials investigating potential NCAA tournament COVID-19 exposures after death of 23-year-old Alabama fan - Yahoo.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Colt McCoy among wealthy organized donors pressuring Texas to keep 'Eyes of Texas' - Yahoo.com

College football stars poised to wow scouts at their future NFL Draft pro day workouts - CBSSports.com

College football spring games 2021: Schedule, dates, times, TV channels for Power Five conferences - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Big inning burns Boilermakers in another rubber game loss - PurdueSports.com

Purdue 7th after round one of elite Calusa Cup - PurdueSports.com

Omaha bound - PurdueSports.com

NCAA on brink of allowing one-time immediate transfer for all athletes - SI.com

The NCAA's ability to properly oversee college sports is 'terminal' - CBSSports.com

NCAA has rough day at Supreme Court as justices question whether amateurism concept holds up at all - CBSSports.com

Boilermakers keep Golden Boot with scoreless draw - PurdueSports.com

Purdue wins two, sets three top-10 marks - PurdueSports.com

Henley tosses 1-hitter, Purdue splits doubleheader - PurdueSports.com

Purdue falls at No. 18 Michigan - PurdueSports.com

Cossu, Wozniak take down No. 49 as Purdue falls to Michigan State - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Doug Trudeau (1944) Center, Men's Basketball

Herman Gilliam (dec. 2005) (1947) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball

Dale Walker (1953) Defensive End, Football

Dave Monnot III (2001) Linebacker, Football

Larry Gates (1961) Quarterback, Football

Roberto Armenteros (1964) Wide Receiver, Football

Erika Brooks (1969) Forward, Women's Basketball

Travis Best (1978) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jason Kacinko (1987) Offensive Guard, Football

Ken Plue (1988) Offensive Lineman, Football

Vince Edwards (1996) Forward, Basketball

Ethan Morton (2001) Guard, Men's Basketball

