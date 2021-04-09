University Book Store Headlines: 4.09.2021
“He’s a 5-foot-7 WR. He’s also the next wave of WRs in this league. Everyone wants Tyreek speed. Everyone wants Deebo Samuel versatility. I think Rondale Moore out of Purdue is a unicorn in this WR class. I’ve got him going to the @nyjets at 23.”-@PSchrags pic.twitter.com/leOaxBWM1u— GMFB (@gmfb) April 8, 2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
2021 NBA Mock Draft 3.0 - CBSSports.com
College basketball transfer portal: Winners and losers so far - CBSSports.com
Jena 🚫tec: @B1GVolleyball 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫. 🏐@jotec12 // @PurdueVB pic.twitter.com/17K5H2IVWT— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) April 8, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
The 3-2-1: Slight staff shuffling coming? - GoldandBlack.com
Spring position check-up: Receivers - GoldandBlack.com
Ranking the top 10 college football coaches under age 45 - CBSSports.com
It's time to consider contracting the College Football Playoff back to just two teams - CBSSports.com
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Jim Niedrach - GoldandBlack.com
2021 NFL Draft prospect profile: WR Rondale Moore, Purdue - GiantsCountry.com
Tom Oates: Barry Alvarez undoubtedly brought much-needed swagger to UW - WSJ.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Race for Indiana's Mr. Basketball: Purdue signees Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn or both? - JCOnline.com
Your 2021 All-@B1GVolleyball First Team: pic.twitter.com/y8pQKQcQaZ— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 8, 2021
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Graduates limited to 2 guests for in-person commencement - Exponent.com
PSG votes against virtual exam proctoring, J-term - Exponent.com
Always Aggressive Podcast: Season 2, Episode 21 - PurdueSports.com
Multiple records set in All-Big Ten volleyball awards - PurdueSports.com
On-campus vaccines ignite hope for students - Exponent.com
Boilermakers prepped for home series with Indiana - PurdueSports.com
Student-Athletes team up to aid Adaptive Sports via RIISE - PurdueSports.com
Kang, Wyrick win presidential positions in PSG election - Exponent.com
Big Ten keeps getting stronger. 💪— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 8, 2021
Your @B1GVolleyball All-Freshman Team: pic.twitter.com/QKNHED98Tc
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
APRIL 9
Rick Heeren (1945) Quarterback, Football
Kyle Macy (1957) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bill Legg (1962) Assistant Coach, Football
Erika Valek (1982) Guard, Women's Basketball
Raheem Mostert (1992) Wide Receiver, Football
Myles Norwood (1995) Cornerback, Football
C.J. Parker (1995) Safety, Football
Ben Makowksi (1997) Long Snapper, Football
APRIL 10
Paul Royer (1961) Center, Football
Kevin Roy (1966) Linebacker, Football
Doug Gentry (1992) Running Back, Football
Ryan Cline (1997) Guard, Men's Basketball
APRIL 11
None
