 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-09 05:52:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.09.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

2021 NBA Mock Draft 3.0 - CBSSports.com

College basketball transfer portal: Winners and losers so far - CBSSports.com


PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Slight staff shuffling coming? - GoldandBlack.com

Spring position check-up: Receivers - GoldandBlack.com

Ranking the top 10 college football coaches under age 45 - CBSSports.com

It's time to consider contracting the College Football Playoff back to just two teams - CBSSports.com

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Jim Niedrach - GoldandBlack.com

2021 NFL Draft prospect profile: WR Rondale Moore, Purdue - GiantsCountry.com

Tom Oates: Barry Alvarez undoubtedly brought much-needed swagger to UW - WSJ.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Race for Indiana's Mr. Basketball: Purdue signees Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn or both? - JCOnline.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Graduates limited to 2 guests for in-person commencement - Exponent.com

PSG votes against virtual exam proctoring, J-term - Exponent.com

Always Aggressive Podcast: Season 2, Episode 21 - PurdueSports.com

Multiple records set in All-Big Ten volleyball awards - PurdueSports.com

On-campus vaccines ignite hope for students - Exponent.com

Boilermakers prepped for home series with Indiana - PurdueSports.com

Student-Athletes team up to aid Adaptive Sports via RIISE - PurdueSports.com

Kang, Wyrick win presidential positions in PSG election - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

APRIL 9

Rick Heeren (1945) Quarterback, Football

Kyle Macy (1957) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bill Legg (1962) Assistant Coach, Football

Erika Valek (1982) Guard, Women's Basketball

Raheem Mostert (1992) Wide Receiver, Football

Myles Norwood (1995) Cornerback, Football

C.J. Parker (1995) Safety, Football

Ben Makowksi (1997) Long Snapper, Football

APRIL 10

Paul Royer (1961) Center, Football

Kevin Roy (1966) Linebacker, Football

Doug Gentry (1992) Running Back, Football

Ryan Cline (1997) Guard, Men's Basketball

APRIL 11

None

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}