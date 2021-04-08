GoldandBlack - CLONE: Arni's Birthday Zoom: Jim Niedrach

CLONE: Arni's Birthday Zoom: Jim Niedrach
Audio only: Click here.
We share Jim Niedrach's 44th birthday today chatting with the former Boilermaker center who started 36 games from 1997-99. He was an unsung key cog in Purdue's dramatic turnaround under coach Joe Tiller, as Niedrach participated in three bowl games, and two victories for the Gold and Black.
The Lagrange, Ga., native talks about getting recruited to Purdue, some great stories about his fraternity brother and quarterback Drew Brees and his fellow offensive linemen, and much more.
Niedrach, who now lives in Fishers, Ind., with his wife and two children, is a sales executive and shares some of the things that his Purdue experience provided him.
Past Arni's Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020) | Dave Schellhase (10/14/2020) | Dolapo Macarthy (10/23/2020) | Robert Maci (10/31/2020) | Scott Downing (11/7/2020) | Rich Ostriker (11/18/2020) | Ray Wallace (12/3/2020) | Keaton Grant 12/8/2020 | Mike Robinson 12/31/2020 | Mark Herrmann (1/8/2021) | Dave Shondell (1/17/2021) | Anthony Spencer 1/23/2021 | Elliot Bloom (1/29/2021) | Mike Steele (2/3/2021) | Jim Wood (2/11/2021) | Ryan Isaac (2/16/2021) | P.J. Thompson (2/24/2021) | Calvin Williams 3/3/2021 | Everett PIckens (3/24/2021) | Ryan Berning (4/1/2021)
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.