GoldandBlack - CLONE: Arni's Birthday Zoom: Jim Niedrach

We share Jim Niedrach's 44th birthday today chatting with the former Boilermaker center who started 36 games from 1997-99. He was an unsung key cog in Purdue's dramatic turnaround under coach Joe Tiller, as Niedrach participated in three bowl games, and two victories for the Gold and Black.

The Lagrange, Ga., native talks about getting recruited to Purdue, some great stories about his fraternity brother and quarterback Drew Brees and his fellow offensive linemen, and much more.

Niedrach, who now lives in Fishers, Ind., with his wife and two children, is a sales executive and shares some of the things that his Purdue experience provided him.



