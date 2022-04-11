 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 4.11.2022

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Five things learned during Purdue's spring game — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three Thoughts from the Weekend: Tyrone Tracy's spring debut and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Mock Draft: Karlaftis in Round 2, David Bell in Round 3 — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue target Xavier Booker has taken a big step forward the past few weeks — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Final Thoughts: The first April evaluation weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three Thoughts from the Weekend: Nijel Pack's importance to Purdue and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Ranking this year's top transfers — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Top 25 + 1: Purdue 23rd — CBS Sports

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Baseball: Will 'season-changing series' propel Purdue forward in Big Ten race? — Journal and Courier

Baseball: Smeltz earns national recognition — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Joe Sullivan (1955) Offensive Guard, Football

Steven Faucheux (2001) Defensive Tackle, Football

Eric Anderson (1963) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brad Miller (1976) Center, Men's Basketball

Dave Meyer (1977) Offensive Guard, Football

Viktor Beach (1999) Offensive Line, Football

