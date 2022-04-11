University Book Store Headlines: 4.11.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Five things learned during Purdue's spring game — GoldandBlack.com ($) Three Thoughts from the Weekend: Tyrone Tracy's spring debut and more — GoldandBlack.com ($) Mock Draft: Karlaftis in Round 2, David Bell in Round 3 — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue target Xavier Booker has taken a big step forward the past few weeks — GoldandBlack.com ($) Final Thoughts: The first April evaluation weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($) Three Thoughts from the Weekend: Nijel Pack's importance to Purdue and more — GoldandBlack.com ($) Ranking this year's top transfers — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Top 25 + 1: Purdue 23rd — CBS Sports

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Baseball: Will 'season-changing series' propel Purdue forward in Big Ten race? — Journal and Courier Baseball: Smeltz earns national recognition — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY