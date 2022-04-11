University Book Store Headlines: 4.11.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Five things learned during Purdue's spring game — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three Thoughts from the Weekend: Tyrone Tracy's spring debut and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mock Draft: Karlaftis in Round 2, David Bell in Round 3 — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue target Xavier Booker has taken a big step forward the past few weeks — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Final Thoughts: The first April evaluation weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three Thoughts from the Weekend: Nijel Pack's importance to Purdue and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Ranking this year's top transfers — CBS Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Top 25 + 1: Purdue 23rd — CBS Sports
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Baseball: Will 'season-changing series' propel Purdue forward in Big Ten race? — Journal and Courier
Baseball: Smeltz earns national recognition — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Joe Sullivan (1955) Offensive Guard, Football
Steven Faucheux (2001) Defensive Tackle, Football
Eric Anderson (1963) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brad Miller (1976) Center, Men's Basketball
Dave Meyer (1977) Offensive Guard, Football
Viktor Beach (1999) Offensive Line, Football
