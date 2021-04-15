University Book Store Headlines: 4.15.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Painter press conference audio - GoldandBlack.com
No seniors likely to remain extra year - GoldandBlack.com
Cal-Poly guard transferring to Purdue (women) - Journal & Courier
Hummel one of Hoosier athletes that have shot at Olympics - WTHR
Complete college hoops transfer portal list - Stadium
Here are *possible* rule changes for MBB for next season, per NCAA rules survey. Six-foul rule—with conditions—is interesting! Sign me up.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 14, 2021
Also: "Limit number of timeouts that may be called by any one team in the last two minutes of the second period or of any OT period or two." pic.twitter.com/iV4XCsvAS7
This route and spin from Rondale Moore😳— PFF (@PFF) April 14, 2021
Don’t 😴 on the former @BoilerFootball WR🔥pic.twitter.com/E8k8JcAfMB
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Spring position checkup for defensive ends - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue to get Astroturf for new surface on Bimel Practice Facility - WFMZ
Flowers honored at Triple XXX - Journal & Courier
Moore's draft and fantasy football stock - Draft Kings | Yahoo Sports
Looking for a 2021 @NFL draft hopeful whose stock is rising? Look no further than #Purdue LB Derrick Barnes.— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) April 14, 2021
"He kind of reminds me of a Patriots-type of linebacker."https://t.co/hvpVHv1AVM pic.twitter.com/AqS5QSNDjC
Wonderful to celebrate Bernie Flowers Day in West Lafayette at @TheTripleXXX - supporting the Joe Tiller Chapter of the @NFFNetwork. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/RURkXN9zTZ— Tom Schott 🇺🇸💻⚾️🥨🚂 (@schottts) April 14, 2021
2022 small forward from Minneapolis Paul Lusk must have been recruiting for Creighton https://t.co/2Xm8LuD5uT— Brian Neubert — GoldandBlack.com (@brianneubert) April 15, 2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
Wednesday Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Dunn on Purdue's radar - Springfield (Ill.) News-Leader
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball ready for NCAA Tournament (today at 3:30 on ESPN3) - Purduesports.com
Soccer has two on All-Big Ten teams - Purduesports.com
Purdue wrestling podcast - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Scott Campbell (1962) Quarterback, Football
Scott Bell (1969) Quarterback, Football
Tim Olmstead (1981) Defensive End, Football
John Standeford (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
Geno Parker (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball
Travis Carroll (1992) Forward, Men's Basketball
