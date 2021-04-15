 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-15 06:38:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.15.2021

Alan Karpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Painter press conference audio - GoldandBlack.com

No seniors likely to remain extra year - GoldandBlack.com

Cal-Poly guard transferring to Purdue (women) - Journal & Courier

Hummel one of Hoosier athletes that have shot at Olympics - WTHR

Complete college hoops transfer portal list - Stadium


PURDUE FOOTBALL

Spring position checkup for defensive ends - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue to get Astroturf for new surface on Bimel Practice Facility - WFMZ

Flowers honored at Triple XXX - Journal & Courier

Moore's draft and fantasy football stock - Draft Kings | Yahoo Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Wednesday Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Dunn on Purdue's radar - Springfield (Ill.) News-Leader

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball ready for NCAA Tournament (today at 3:30 on ESPN3) - Purduesports.com

Soccer has two on All-Big Ten teams - Purduesports.com

Purdue wrestling podcast - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Scott Campbell (1962) Quarterback, Football

Scott Bell (1969) Quarterback, Football

Tim Olmstead (1981) Defensive End, Football

John Standeford (1982) Wide Receiver, Football

Geno Parker (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball

Travis Carroll (1992) Forward, Men's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}