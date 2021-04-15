Pressure.

Purdue needs to put more of it on opposing quarterbacks. And this unit must step up its game. The good news: The potential is there.



New line coach Mark Hagen has said the Boilermakers don't necessarily need to produce more sacks, though that would be helpful for a defense that finished last in the Big Ten in that category last season.



What Hagen wants is to make quarterbacks uncomfortable in the pocket. And that come from hurries, too, which are the result of ... pressure.

Purdue's charge off the edge is led by junior George Karlafts, who looks primed for a big 2021.

