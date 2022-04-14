 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 4.15.2022

Purdue's George Karlaftis
Purdue's George Karlaftis (Chad Krockover (@KrockPhoto))

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Source: Purdue hiring special teams coach from Louisville — GoldandBlack.com

King Doerue remains No.1 at running back — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Freshman Brady Allen soaking up Purdue's offense — Journal and Courier

How George Karlaftis found his way to football — ESPN.com

Mock Draft: Karlaftis to Detroit, Bell to Cleveland — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Purdue basketball's transfer search, football recruiting and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

NBA Draft odds — Yahoo Sports

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Scott Campbell (1962) Quarterback, Football

Scott Bell (1969) Quarterback, Football

Tim Olmstead (1981) Defensive End, Football

John Standeford (1982) Wide Receiver, Football

Geno Parker (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball

Travis Carroll (1992) Forward, Men's Basketball

Saturday, April 16

Bernie Allen (1939) Quarterback , Football

Sean Guy (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football

Kyle Jornigan (2001) Offensive Line, Football

Scott Green (1973) Tight End, Football

Chuck Ayers (1993) Offensive Tackle, Football

Cornel Jones (1999) Linebacker, Football

Sunday, April 17

Lamar Lundy (dec.) (1935) End, Football

Roger Blalock (dec.) (1946) Forward, Men's Basketball

Lance Olssen (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jon Svoboda (1951) Offensive End, Football

George Ogorek (1971) Quarterback, Football

Tim Upshur (1979) Strong Safety, Football

Anthony Harris (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Chris Reid (1986) Forward, Men's Basketball

Justin Kitchens (1991) Lineman, Football

Ashley Morrissette (1995) Guard, Women's Basketball

Emmanuel Dowuona (1998) Forward, Men's Basketball

Tobias Larry (1999) Linebacker, Football

{{ article.author_name }}