University Book Store Headlines: 4.15.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Source: Purdue hiring special teams coach from Louisville — GoldandBlack.com
King Doerue remains No.1 at running back — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Freshman Brady Allen soaking up Purdue's offense — Journal and Courier
How George Karlaftis found his way to football — ESPN.com
Mock Draft: Karlaftis to Detroit, Bell to Cleveland — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: Purdue basketball's transfer search, football recruiting and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
NBA Draft odds — Yahoo Sports
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Scott Campbell (1962) Quarterback, Football
Scott Bell (1969) Quarterback, Football
Tim Olmstead (1981) Defensive End, Football
John Standeford (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
Geno Parker (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball
Travis Carroll (1992) Forward, Men's Basketball
Saturday, April 16
Bernie Allen (1939) Quarterback , Football
Sean Guy (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kyle Jornigan (2001) Offensive Line, Football
Scott Green (1973) Tight End, Football
Chuck Ayers (1993) Offensive Tackle, Football
Cornel Jones (1999) Linebacker, Football
Sunday, April 17
Lamar Lundy (dec.) (1935) End, Football
Roger Blalock (dec.) (1946) Forward, Men's Basketball
Lance Olssen (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jon Svoboda (1951) Offensive End, Football
George Ogorek (1971) Quarterback, Football
Tim Upshur (1979) Strong Safety, Football
Anthony Harris (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
Chris Reid (1986) Forward, Men's Basketball
Justin Kitchens (1991) Lineman, Football
Ashley Morrissette (1995) Guard, Women's Basketball
Emmanuel Dowuona (1998) Forward, Men's Basketball
Tobias Larry (1999) Linebacker, Football
